Sample Ballot...

SAMPLE BALLOT

Ridgewater Improvement District

County of Converse, State of Wyoming

SPECIAL DISTRICT ELECTION

TO BE HELD ON THE

5th day of MAY 2020

INSTRUCTIONS: Vote for one director.

To vote for a person whose name is printed on the ballot, mark the square immediately to the right of the name of that person. To vote for a person whose name is NOT printed on the ballot, write that name in the blank space provided for that purpose and mark the square immediately to the right of the name of that person.

CANDIDATE FOR DIRECTOR

DIRECTOR Vote for ONE

(Term Ending in 2024)

Joe Wells .......................................................................................q

________________........................................................................q

Write-In Name

Please return your completed ballot to the Converse County Clerk’s office in the enclosed, self-addressed envelope by 4:00 p.m. on May 5th 2020 in order for it to be counted as an official ballot.

The return envelope must contain the ballot and affidavit. The certification on the back of the envelope must be completed by the qualified elector whose ballot is in the envelope!

Publish: April 22, 2020 4010