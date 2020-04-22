Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Black Hills Bentonite, a Limited Liability Company located at 55 Salt Creek Highway, Casper, Wyoming has applied for a revision of its small mining permit, Amendment 7 to PT0585, originally approved September 16, 2008 by the Land Quality Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality. The revision area for the mining of leonardite is in Sections 3 and 10, Township 36 North, Range 75 West, Converse County, Wyoming. The 87.1 acres are located approximately 17 miles north of Glenrock, Wyoming. This area can be found on the Coal Hill 7.5-minute USGS quadrangle map. The mining operation is scheduled to begin in July 2020 and is estimated to continue until 2030. The land, after mining, will be returned to grazing use and wildlife habitat. This revision includes new pit areas, access road segments, overburden stockpiles, and topsoil stockpile areas. Information regarding this application may be reviewed in the Office of the Land Quality Division, Department of Environmental Quality in Cheyenne or the Converse County Clerk’s Office, Douglas, Wyoming. A complete index sheet identifying all proposed changes is in PT0585 Amendment 7, Volume 1 included with the revision application available for public viewing. Written objections to the proposed permit revision must be received by the Administrator of the Land Quality Division, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 W. 17th Street, Suite 10, Cheyenne, WY 82002, before the close of business June 12, 2020. Only the revision is open for public review. If an objection specifically requests a public hearing before the Environmental Quality Council, a public hearing shall be held within twenty (20) days after the final date for filing objections unless a different period is stipulated to by the parties. The Environmental Quality Council or Director shall publish notice of the time, date and location of the hearing in a newspaper of general circulation in the locality of the proposed operation once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks immediately prior to the hearing. The hearing would be conducted as a contested case in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act (W.S. §16-3-101 through §16-3-115), and the right of judicial review shall be afforded as provided in that act. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission will be mailed a copy of the application mine plan map as required in W.S. §35-11-406(j).
