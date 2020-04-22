City Council Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes. April 13, 2020. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Upon Roll Call the following were present either in person or via conference call: Mayor: René Kemper Council Members: John Bartling; Monty Gilbreath (Joined 5:32 p.m.); Kim Pexton; Karl E. Hertz. Others Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Clerk, Chaz Schumacher; City Treasurer, Mary Nicol; Community Dev. Director, Clara Chaffin; Public Works Director, John Harbarger; Chief of Police, Ron Casalenda; IT Director, Gary Schwarz. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures of conflicts of interest for Council Members; there were none. Consent Agenda: Councilmember Bartling moved to approve the Consent Agenda as presented: Item 2.I. Correction, Additions, and Approval of Agenda for April 13, 2020; Item 2.II. Consideration of Resolutions and Ordinances by Title Only; 2.III. Warrant Register, March 2020; 2.IV. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting, March 23, 2020; Councilmember Pexton seconded; no discussion; motion carried 5-0. Proclamations: Item 3.1 Proclamation, National Telecommunicators Week, April 12-18, 2020. Councilmember Bartling read the proclamation designating April 12-18 as National Telecommunicators Week. Public Comments: None. Council Action Items: Item 5.I. Resolution 2035: A Resolution Adopting Rules and Regulations Pertaining to the Off-Premise Delivery of Alcoholic Beverages by Properly Licensed Liquor Licensees within the Corporate City Limits of the City of Douglas: Councilmember Pexton moved to approve Resolution 2035 as presented with an additional clause to limit the term the resolution is in effect to the duration of the State of Wyoming’s Executive Order 2020-6. Councilmember Bartling seconded; motion carried 4-1, Councilmember Hertz voting Nay.
Item 5.II. Oak Street Improvements Project Change Order No. 1: Councilmember Hertz moved to approve Change Order No. 1 for the Oak Street Improvements Project as presented for an increased amount of $54,752.00, bringing the contract price to $928,681.00. Councilmember Pexton seconded; motion carried 5-0.
Department Reports: Item 6.I. Fire Department: None. Item 6.II. Administrative Services Department/Treasurer: Mary Nicol reported on water bills; budget discussions in May; advertising for seasonal workers; and new operating procedures while City Hall is closed to the public. Item 6.III. City Clerk: Chaz Schumacher reported that she is working hard to learn everything she can about her role. Item 6.IV. Community Development Department: Clara Chaffin reported a slowdown in business, have yet to see impacts to building permits and construction; working on the gateway concept; updating Facebook and website with Census and COVID-19 information. Item 6.V. Police Department: Ron Casalenda reported on new vehicles delivery impacted by COVID-19; Municipal Court Clerk position; and delay in new officers starting due to classes being cancelled and converted to virtual classes. Item 6.VI. Public Works Department: John Harbarger reported on Riverside Park bathrooms; Dog Park progress; Washington Park, 5th Street Project; upcoming bid openings; and status of wastewater treatment plant project. Item 6.VII. City Administrator: Jonathan Teichert thanked everyone for their patience; and interviews for Police Chief will begin on Thursday, April 16th. Council Information: Item 7.I. Converse County Tourism Promotion Board Minutes, March 26, 2020. Executive Session: None. Mayor Kemper took a moment to thank the community for taking the COVID-19 seriously and doing their best to keep themselves and their families at home. It means a lot to her and to those she interacts with that are immuno-compromised. Chief Casalenda thanked Community Development Director Chaffin for her work on the mapping and specs for the Police Department, it makes their work a lot easier.
Adjourn: Councilmember Hertz moved to adjourn the regular Council meeting. Councilmember Bartling seconded; no discussion; motion approved 5-0. Regular meeting adjourned at 5:59 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: April 22, 2020 4007
