Unapproved Minutes...

Unapproved Minutes

Board of Commissioners of Converse County

April 7 and 8, 2020

The regular meeting was called to order at 8:15 a.m. on April 7, 2020. Present were Chairman Robert Short; Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and Rick Grant; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. The minutes of the regular meeting on March 17, 2020, and the March 16 and 18, 2020 Special Meetings were approved and ordered filed. 492 Xerox Financial Services; 3750 Youth Development Services; 11825 Z Lazy Y Trucking LLC; 261.27 Zep Sales & Service; monthly reports for March: Clerk 44164.08; Clerk of District Court 3922.51; Public Health 8,047.47; Sheriff's Office 2171.27; other monthly reports: Tourism Board; Tax Refunds: Devon Energy Production Co LP, 2020109, 841.03; 20200123, 3838.45; 20200124 910.21; Southwestern Production Corp., 20200014, 123.67; Hyperion Oil & Gas LLC, 20200050, 758.70; Tallgrass Midstream LLC, waiver of interest on taxes, Nov. 2019-present; void warrant numbers 57001 in the amount of 21.49 and 16073 in the amount of 1531.81; Mr. Lehner seconded; the commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Ms. Janet Maines, Monkey Road Special Improvement District, informed the Commissioners of the necessary levy for FY2021; Mr. Lehner moved to approve a levy of 144.00 for Monkey Road Special Improvement District, FY2021; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Mike Lansing, Attorney, and Mr. Mark and Mrs. Kathy Roberts, provided updates for progress on the Roberts Subdivision including access easement difficulties; utilities in place; and clarifications regarding surrounding easements. Following discussion, Mr. Colling moved to grant a variance for a 30-foot road-only easement with all utilities coming from the north, subject to County Attorney review; Mr. Lehner seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Following further discussion and objections from the County Attorney, Mr. Colling rescinded his motion; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion to rescind the original motion approved unanimously. Mr. Willox moved to extend the deadline for a decision regarding the Roberts Subdivision to May 6, 2020; seconded by Mr. Grant; motion carried. Discussion followed regarding steps to be taken by both the County and representatives for Roberts Subdivision. Mr. Matt Dammeyer, Mr. Karl Hertz, and Mr. James Cussins of MHCC presented information regarding the financial status of MHCC due to loss of income resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. They provided updates on cost savings, potential federal funding assistance, and a request that the County consider a forgivable line of credit. Following discussion, Mr. Lehner moved to provide a 325000 forgivable line of credit at zero percent interest for the next three months, with the first payment to occur in May 2020; Mr. Willox seconded; motion carried. Discussion followed regarding next steps; MHCC will draft a document memorializing this motion for approval by the Commission at a subsequent meeting. Mr. Don Gushurst, Maintenance Dept., provided updates for his department, including staffing; difficulty in receiving supplies; improved sanitation practices; and updates on needed Converse County Justice Center repairs. Mr. Justin Lane, IT Dept., provided updates on remote and laptop needs; server equipment; remote video court; and general updates. Ms. Holly Richardson, Special Projects, provided updates on CCJJC operations budget; ongoing and upcoming subdivisions and projects; and statutory changes to the solar and wind regulations. Discussion followed to keep wind and solar permits separate with a clause in each for a combined project within the same boundaries. Mr. Russ Dalgarn, Emergency Mgmt, provided updates on the LaPrele Irrigation District and other projects. Mr. Artie Schubert, Surveyor, provided updates on septic inspections; plat reviews; and other survey projects. Ms. Hannah Swanbom provided updates on the ACT Work Ready Communities project, including status of a new website; proposed budget; and how the project will fit in with work as the Interim Director of UW County Extension. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Dept., provided updates on projects including the success of the Wagonhound Low Water Project; the salt and sand building in Glenrock; the Esterbrook tree removal project; Ogallala Bypass project; potential for summer help; budget balances; current staffing schedules; and revised staffing schedules to minimize exposure and split shifts between Douglas and Glenrock. Ms. Dru Bower, DRU Consulting, provided updates on several ongoing projects including Converse County Oil and Gas EIS; Oil/Gas/Coal conflict; Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative; Sage-grouse EIS litigation and implementation plan; BLM grazing regulations; and Thunder Basin National Grasslands. Ms. Judi Just, Limited Liability Government Pool (LGLP), provided updates on the Emergency FMLA and Sick Leave Policy. The Commissioners, Clerk, and Clerk staff asked questions and discussed various scenarios and solutions. The meeting adjourned at 4:00 p.m. and reconvened on April 8, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. Mr. Colling moved to approve a bore permit for Blattner Energy, CR32-Highland Loop, 8” HDPE underground collection line; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to approve the Contract for Services between Converse County and Y2K LLC for the County Natural Resource Plan; Mr. Grant seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the Interagency Agreement Between the State of Wyoming, Office of the Secretary of State, and Converse County, for new voting equipment; Mr. Colling seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to acknowledge the Memorandum of Record between Converse County Road & Bridge Department and Blattner Energy/Fiber Network for over-limit flat rate fee for the Cedar Springs Wind Farm construction area; Mr. Lehner seconded; no discussion and motion carried. The Commissioners acknowledged salary adjustments per W.S. 18-3-602(d) for Sheriff’s Office employees as presented effective April 1, 2020. The County Treasurer, Clerk of District Court, Assessor, Sheriff’s Department, Attorney, Clerk; and each Commissioner provided departmental updates, including internal processes and regular operations during the COVIC-19 pandemic. Discussion followed regarding detention and juvenile detention; energy activity; court delays; and upcoming FY2021 budget. A public hearing opened at 10:10 a.m. for the following liquor license renewals: Fast Stop 1133 DBA Fast Stop 1133, County Malt Beverage Permit; Ft. Diablo Steakhouse & Saloon, LLC DBA Ft. Diablo Steakhouse & Saloon, Retail Liquor License; Mark Horning, DBA The Bill Store, County Malt Beverage Permit; Short Supply LLC DBA Short Supply, Retail Liquor License; and Whitaker Oil Inc. DBA Broken Wheel Restaurant, Restaurant Liquor License. Sheriff Clint Becker stated there were no concerns with any license; there were no other comments in favor or opposition of the renewals. Public hearing closed at 10:12 a.m. Mr. Grant moved to approve all liquor licenses as presented for license term from May 12, 2020 to May 11, 2021; Mr. Colling seconded; no discussion and motion carried with Mr. Short abstaining from both discussion and voting. A public hearing for the proposed Budd Minor Subdivision opened at 10:30 a.m. Holly Richardson, Special Projects, provided an overview of the proposal. There were no written comments received for the proposal; it was approved via Resolution 2029 by Douglas City Council; and both the City and County Planning and Zoning Commissions recommended approval. There were no comments in favor or opposition of the proposal. Public hearing closed at 10:34 a.m. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Budd Minor Subdivision; Mr. Lehner seconded; no further discussion and motion carried. Commissioners discussed Ayres Natural Bridge park opening date; they authorized the park caretakers to delay opening until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The regular meeting adjourned at 11:30 a.m. on April 8, 2020.

ATTEST:

/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman

Publish: April 22, 2020 4005