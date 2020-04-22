Probate No. 7095...

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

) SS.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Probate No. 7095

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )

ROY L. DAUGHERTY also known as )

ROY DAUGHERTY also known as )

ROY LAWRENCE DAUGHERTY, )

)

Deceased. )

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that on the 9th day of April, 2020, an Application for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Property was filed in the above named court by a distributee of said decedent. That there will be no administration of said estate and petitioner seeks to enter a decree establishing the right and title to real property. If no objection to the Application has been filed within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication, said decree shall be presented to the Court, in the Courtroom of said Court, in the Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming on June 10, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard.

DATED this 15th day of April, 2020.

CHERI BURKHARDT, Successor Trustee of the Roy L. Daugherty Trust, dated August 20, 2007, as amended, Petitioner

By:_______________________________

HARRY B. DURHAM, III (5-1278)

E. JEANNÉE NUNN (7-4816)

Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP

159 North Wolcott, Suite 200

Casper, Wyoming 82601

(307) 234-1000

Her Attorneys

Publish: April 22 and 29, 2020 4012