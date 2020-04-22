Probate No. 7093...

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

) ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 7093

)

BOB L. BONER, )

)

Deceased. )

______________________________________

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF ESTATE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THIS ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that on the 9th day of April, 2020, the Will of the Decedent was admitted to probate by the above-named court, and that Robert Boner was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside the Will shall be filed with the court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred.

Notice is given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to the Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at Lonabaugh and Riggs, LLP, 50 E. Loucks Street, Suite 110, P. O. Drawer 5059, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.

Creditors having claims against the decedent or the Estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District, on or before three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.

DATED this 14th day of April, 2020.

Robert Boner,

Personal Representative

LONABAUGH AND RIGGS, LLP

By: /s/

Dan B. Riggs – Atty #5-1444

Paul D. Graslie - Atty #7-5988

Attorneys for Personal Representative

P.O. Drawer 5059

50 E. Loucks St., Suite 110

Sheridan, WY 82801

(307) 672-7444

Publish: April 22, 29, and May 6, 2020 4013