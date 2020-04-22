Probate No. 7096...

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

) ss:

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

)

)

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 7096

)

ESTHER PEARL EVERS )

)

)

NOTICE OF PROBATE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 10th day of April 2020, a Verified Application Pursuant to W.S. § 2-1-205 for Decree of Summary Distribution for the Estate of Esther Pearl Evers, deceased, was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court of Converse County, Wyoming by Petitioner Keelen Hauptman, land manager for and on behalf of Anschutz Exploration Corporation, beneficiary of Decedent. The Application requests that a Decree of Summary Distribution be entered in this State and that the Decedent’s assets in this State be administered according to those proceedings.

Any objections regarding the issuing of a Decree of Summary Distribution should be filed in the office of the Clerk of District Court on or before thirty (30) days after the date of first publication of this notice, and if such objections are not filed, unless otherwise allowed, they will be forever barred.

DATED this 13th day of April 2020.

________________________________

Jason D. Wasserburger

Attorney for Petitioners:

Throne Law Office, P.C.

508 W. 27th Street

Cheyenne, WY 82001

(307) 637-2822

jwasserburger@thronelaw.com

Publish: April 22 & 29, 2020 4014