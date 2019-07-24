City of Douglas-Notice of Final Payment...
CITY OF DOUGLAS
NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT TO CONTRACTOR
DOUGLAS PARK CEMETERY EXPANSION PHASE I
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Douglas has accepted the work as complete in accordance with the plans, specifications and requirements set forth in the agreement between the City of Douglas and Chalk Buttes Landscaping, Inc. for the construction of the Douglas Park Cemetery Expansion Phase I Project and that Chalk Buttes Landscaping, Inc. is entitled to final payment for the above described work. On the 2nd day of September, 2019, being the forty-first day after the publication of this Notice, the City of Douglas will pay Chalk Buttes Landscaping Inc. the full amount due under said contract. Any person, co-partnership, association, agency or corporation who shall have any unpaid claims against said Contractor for or on account of the furnishing of labor, materials, equipment, sustenance, provisions, or other supplies used or consumed by such contractor and/or subcontractor in or about the performance of said work may at any time, up to and including the date of final settlement and payment, file a verified statement of any and all amounts due on account of such claim with the City of Douglas, PO Box 1030, 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, 82633. Failure on the part of the claimant to file such statement prior to final settlement and payment will relieve absolutely the City of Douglas for all or any liability for such claim. Dated the 19th day of July 2019.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk
Publish: July 24, July 31, & August 7, 2019 3455
