Notice of Probate...
Notice of Probate of Will
To all persons interested in the Estate of Lucille A. Morgan
You are hereby notified that on July 12, 2019, the Last Will and Testament of the above decedent was admitted to probate by the District Court of Converse County, Wyoming, in Probate No. 6933, and that Dennis J. Morgan was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside said Will shall be filed in said Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or the estate of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned 408 N. 4th Street, Douglas, WY 82633.
Creditors having Claims against the decedent or her estate are required to file them, in duplicate, with necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice. If such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid they will be forever barred.
Publish: July 24, 31 & August 7, 2019 3449
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.