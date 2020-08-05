Probate No. 2020-7127...

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

) ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF) Probate No. 2020-7127

)

JIM FAY VALENTINE, )

)

Deceased. )

______________________________________

NOTICE OF PROBATE OF ESTATE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THIS ESTATE:

You are hereby notified that on the 23rd day of July, 2020, the intestate Estate of the decedent was admitted to probate by the court, and that Sherri Rae Valentine and J. Kyle Hendrickson were appointed Co-Personal Representatives.

Notice is given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to the Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at Lonabaugh and Riggs, LLP, 50 E. Loucks Street, Suite 110, P. O. Drawer 5059, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.

Creditors having claims against the decedent or the Estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District, on or before three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.

DATED this 27th day of July, 2020.

Sherri Rae Valentine and J. Kyle Hendrickson

Co-Personal Representatives

LONABAUGH AND RIGGS, LLP

By: /S/

J. Kyle Hendrickson - Atty #7-5545

Paul D. Graslie – Atty #7-5988

Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives

P.O. Drawer 5059

50 E. Loucks St., Suite 110

Sheridan, WY 82801

(307) 672-7444

Publish: August 5, 12 & 19, 2020 4239