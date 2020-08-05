Probate No. 2020-7127...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF) Probate No. 2020-7127
)
JIM FAY VALENTINE, )
)
Deceased. )
______________________________________
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF ESTATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THIS ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 23rd day of July, 2020, the intestate Estate of the decedent was admitted to probate by the court, and that Sherri Rae Valentine and J. Kyle Hendrickson were appointed Co-Personal Representatives.
Notice is given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to the Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at Lonabaugh and Riggs, LLP, 50 E. Loucks Street, Suite 110, P. O. Drawer 5059, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.
Creditors having claims against the decedent or the Estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District, on or before three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 27th day of July, 2020.
Sherri Rae Valentine and J. Kyle Hendrickson
Co-Personal Representatives
LONABAUGH AND RIGGS, LLP
By: /S/
J. Kyle Hendrickson - Atty #7-5545
Paul D. Graslie – Atty #7-5988
Attorneys for Co-Personal Representatives
P.O. Drawer 5059
50 E. Loucks St., Suite 110
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 672-7444
Publish: August 5, 12 & 19, 2020 4239
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.