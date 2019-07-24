Notice of Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing will be held at 8:30 a.m. on August 7, 2019 in the Commissioners’ Chambers, Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th, Douglas, Wyoming for citizens’ input on FY 19 budget adjustments: $559,328 from General Cash to Dep Reserve $216,806 and Gen Comm Aid $342,522; $8151.12 from Rural Fire Cash to Gen Douglas Fire $59.43 and Gen Glenrock Fire $8091.69; Inmate Welfare Cash to Inmate Welfare $2361.21; E-911 cash to E-911 $308.86; HAHR cash to HAHR $13,489.80; Justice Center Const Fund Cash to City of Douglas $1,433,797.82 as a refund of seed money. /s/ Lucile K Taylor, Converse County Clerk
Publish: July 24, 2019 3419
