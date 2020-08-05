Notice of Intent...
Appendix G
Notice of Intent to Subdivide
Land in Converse County, Wyoming
Pursuant to the provisions of the Wyoming Real Estate Subdivision Act, Statutes 18-5-301 through 18-5-315 Session Laws of 1975 as amended, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Underwood Revocable Trust intend to apply for a Subdivision Permit from the Converse County Board of County Commissioners to subdivide lands in Converse County, Wyoming to be called River Bridge Estates.
These lands are comprised of 43.9 acres located in Section 9 Township 33 North, Range 72 West. These lands are currently addressed as 37 Riverbridge Rd. The property is being subdivided for the purpose of Separating Disconnected Lots.
Publish: July 29 & August 5, 2020 4232
