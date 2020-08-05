City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes, July 23, 2020. The special meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper, Councilperson John Bartling, Councilperson Kim Pexton, Councilperson Karl Hertz; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath was excused.
Also Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Clerk, Chaz Schumacher; City Treasurer, Mary Nicol; PD Chief, Todd Byerly; IT Director, Gary Schwarz; Douglas Budget; Chase Vialpando.
Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures of conflicts of interest for Council members; there were none. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – July 23, 2020. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz, to approve the Consent Agenda as presented. Motion carried, 4-0. Public Comments: None. Council Action Items: Item 4a. Resolution No. 2041, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body for the City of Douglas in the amount of $1,699,890.51. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton, to approve Resolution No. 2041, a Resolution Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body for the City of Douglas in the amount of $1,699,890.51. Brief discussion followed. Motion carried 4-0. Adjourn: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling, to adjourn the July 23, 2020 Special City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 4:03 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: July 29, 2020 4237
