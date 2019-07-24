Probate No. 6930... STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT ) SS. COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate No. 6930 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) LLOYD O. NEWBANKS, ) ) Deceased. ) NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE HEIRSHIP OF LLOYD O. NEWBANKS, DECEASED, INCLUDING CREDITORS, HEIRS, DEVISEES OF SAID DECEDENT: Notice is hereby given that the Petition of Atomic Oil & Gas LLC for determination of heirship of said decedent has been filed in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District in and for Converse County, Wyoming at Douglas, Wyoming; that the date of death of said decedent was October 29, 2005; that said decedent was a resident of Washington County, State of Colorado and at the time of his death the description of the real property interest situate in Converse County, Wyoming of which said decedent died seized is: An undivided 1/42 of an eight percent (8%) interest in and to the oil, gas and other minerals, in and to: Township 35 North, Range 76 West, 6th P.M. Section 33: S1/2 That said Petition shall be heard by the above entitled Court on the 6th day of September, 2019 at 8:00 o’clock a.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Converse County Courthouse, Douglas, Wyoming. That the decedent’s heirs claim entitlement to an interest in the above described property. DATED this 19th day of July, 2019. ATOMIC OIL & GAS LLC, Petitioner By:_________________________________ HARRY B. DURHAM, III (5-1278) E. JEANNÉE NUNN (7-4816) Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP 159 North Wolcott, Suite 200 Casper, Wyoming 82601 (307) 234-1000 Its Attorneys Publish: July 24, 31, August 7 & 14, 2019 3454 Probate No. 6940... STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT ) SS. COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Probate No. 6940 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) LOUIS NEWBANKS, ) ) Deceased. ) NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE HEIRSHIP OF LOUIS NEWBANKS, DECEASED, INCLUDING CREDITORS, HEIRS, DEVISEES OF SAID DECEDENT: Notice is hereby given that the Petition of Atomic Oil & Gas LLC for determination of heirship of said decedent has been filed in the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District in and for Converse County, Wyoming at Douglas, Wyoming; that the date of death of said decedent was April 15, 2005; that said decedent was a resident of Washington County, State of Colorado and at the time of his death the description of the real property interest situate in Converse County, Wyoming of which said decedent died seized is: An undivided 1/42 of an eight percent (8%) interest in and to the oil, gas and other minerals, in and to: Township 35 North, Range 76 West, 6th P.M. Section 33: S1/2 That said Petition shall be heard by the above entitled Court on the 26th day of August, 2019 at 8:00 o’clock a.m., or as soon thereafter as the matter can be heard, in the Converse County Courthouse, Douglas, Wyoming. That the decedent’s heirs claim entitlement to an interest in the above described property. DATED this 19th day of July, 2019. ATOMIC OIL & GAS LLC, Petitioner By:_________________________________ HARRY B. DURHAM, III (5-1278) E. JEANNÉE NUNN (7-4816) Brown, Drew, Massey & Durham, LLP 159 North Wolcott, Suite 200 Casper, Wyoming 82601 (307) 234-1000 Its Attorneys Publish: July 24, 31, August 7 and 14, 2019 3453 Notice of Public Hearing... NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING A Public Hearing will be held at 8:30 a.m. on August 7, 2019 in the Commissioners’ Chambers, Converse County Courthouse, 107 North 5th, Douglas, Wyoming for citizens’ input on FY 19 budget adjustments: $559,328 from General Cash to Dep Reserve $216,806 and Gen Comm Aid $342,522; $8151.12 from Rural Fire Cash to Gen Douglas Fire $59.43 and Gen Glenrock Fire $8091.69; Inmate Welfare Cash to Inmate Welfare $2361.21; E-911 cash to E-911 $308.86; HAHR cash to HAHR $13,489.80; Justice Center Const Fund Cash to City of Douglas $1,433,797.82 as a refund of seed money. /s/ Lucile K Taylor, Converse County Clerk Publish: July 24, 2019 3419 City of Douglas... CITY OF DOUGLAS Following is a listing of the Elected Officials, Administrative Officials, Department Heads, and Full- time positions of the City of Douglas as of July 1, 2019. All salaries are listed as gross monthly salaries or actual monthly wages, not including any fringe benefits or overtime that the employee may earn. Kemper, Rene, Mayor, 500; Bartling, John, Councilman, 250; Hertz, Karl, Councilman, 250; Pexton, Kim, Councilwoman, 250; Gilbreath, Montgomery, Councilman, 125; Teichert, Jonathan, City Administrator, 10417; Chaffin, Clara, Community Development Director, 6767; Rimmer, Karen, City Clerk, 4954; Casalenda, Ronald, Chief of Police, 9346; Harbarger, John, Director-Public Works, 8155; Nicol, Mary, Administrative Services Director/Treasurer, 7127; Schwarz, Gary, IT Director, 6776; Wagers, Letabeth, Cashier/Receptionist, 3496; McCullough, Heidi, Accounting Clerk, 2807; Kahler, Heather, Accounting Clerk, 4158; McBride, John, Building Official, 5225; Mullinnix, Sherri, Planning Technician, 4863; Hilyard, Annette, Administrative Assistant PD, 4584; Holler, Chad, Lieutenant, 7844; Matthews, Todd, Lieutenant, 7844; Kelley, Bryan, School Resource Officer, 6146; Schmidt, Matthew, Sergeant, 6450; Slone, Zachary, Patrol Officer, 3635; Evans, Sherry, Patrol Officer, 3660; Dowd, Luca, Patrol Officer, 3762; McClennen, Bradley, Patrol Officer, 3894; Zwiebel, Benjamin, Patrol Officer, 4342; Toman, Rudolph, Patrol Officer, 4367; Leman, Sean, Patrol Officer, 4518; Ableman, Michael, Patrol Officer, 4624; Smith, Russell, Patrol Officer, 5127; Smartt, Jennifer, Community Service Officer, 3228; Martinez, Kirsti, Records/Municipal Court Clerk, 3268; Stearns, John, Supervisor-Utility Maintenance, 5326; Gorrell, James, Supervisor-Landfill, 5356; Frye, Brandon, Supervisor- Parks/Cemetery, 5655; Sullivan, Edward, Supervisor-Shop, 6146; Martinez, Steve, Supervisor- Streets/Alleys/Sanitation, 6453; Johnson, Kaye, Administrative Secretary PW, 4158; Vines, Bradly, Mechanic II, 3412; Nystul, Clint, Mechanic II, 4813; Munsinger, Robert, Mechanic II, 4813; Duff, Monte, Cemetery Sexton, 4584; Goossen, Amber, Maintenance Worker II-Parks, 3268; Underwood, Brogan, Maintenance Worker II-Parks, 3382; Bruegger, Lori, Maintenance Worker II-Parks, 3623; Obrien, Michael, Maintenance Worker II-Parks, 3750; Granaas, Davin, Maintenance Worker II-Parks, 4158; Taylor, Joseph, Maintenance Worker II-Streets, 3431; McCullough, Cody, Maintenance Worker II-Streets, 3431; Obrien, Joann, Maintenance Worker II-Streets, 3551; Summers, Johnathan, Maintenance Worker II-Streets, 3551; Hernandez, Jesus, Maintenance Worker II-Streets, 4366; Collins, Craig, Maintenance Worker II-Sanitation, 4366; Oliver, Eric, Maintenance Worker II-Sanitation, 4366; Martinez, Kyle, Landfill Operator, 3250; Deluna, Raoul, Landfill Operator, 3250; Duff, Tami, Meter Technician, 4158; Yates, William, Utility Maintenance Worker, 2948; Graham, Tammy, Utility Maintenance Worker, 3655; Shaw, Brian, Utility Maintenance Worker, 3655; Jordan, Brian, Utility Maintenance Worker, 4194; Cannon, Christopher, Utility Maintenance Worker, 4341; Hensley, Terry, Utility Maintenance Worker, 4813; Oberlander, Joshua, Water/Wastewater Supervisor, 6776; Balstad, Michel, Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator, 3838; Sullivan, Timothy, Water Treatment Plant Operator, 5054. Publish: July 24, 2019 3422 Applying for Title... Katherine Roberts is making application for a title on a 1977 Ford pickup, VIN# F37HCY697H, Phone 351-2258 Publish: July 24 & 31, 2019 3447 Notice of Probate... Notice of Probate of Will To all persons interested in the Estate of Lucille A. Morgan You are hereby notified that on July 12, 2019, the Last Will and Testament of the above decedent was admitted to probate by the District Court of Converse County, Wyoming, in Probate No. 6933, and that Dennis J. Morgan was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside said Will shall be filed in said Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice or thereafter be forever barred. Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or the estate of the decedent are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned 408 N. 4th Street, Douglas, WY 82633. Creditors having Claims against the decedent or her estate are required to file them, in duplicate, with necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before three (3) months after the date of the first publication of this notice. If such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid they will be forever barred. Publish: July 24, 31 & August 7, 2019 3449 C.C. Republican Party... County Republican Party-Executive Committee Meeting Thursday, August 8th at 7:00 p.m. Conference Call: please go to www.conversecountyrepublicanparty.com for phone number and passcode. For more information, please contact Chairman Terry Moss at (307) 359-9293 or tmoss@mhccwyo.org , please provide name and precinct when contacting. Publish: July 24, 2019 3457 City of Douglas-Notice of Final Payment... CITY OF DOUGLAS NOTICE OF FINAL PAYMENT TO CONTRACTOR DOUGLAS PARK CEMETERY EXPANSION PHASE I NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Douglas has accepted the work as complete in accordance with the plans, specifications and requirements set forth in the agreement between the City of Douglas and Chalk Buttes Landscaping, Inc. for the construction of the Douglas Park Cemetery Expansion Phase I Project and that Chalk Buttes Landscaping, Inc. is entitled to final payment for the above described work. On the 2nd day of September, 2019, being the forty-first day after the publication of this Notice, the City of Douglas will pay Chalk Buttes Landscaping Inc. the full amount due under said contract. Any person, co-partnership, association, agency or corporation who shall have any unpaid claims against said Contractor for or on account of the furnishing of labor, materials, equipment, sustenance, provisions, or other supplies used or consumed by such contractor and/or subcontractor in or about the performance of said work may at any time, up to and including the date of final settlement and payment, file a verified statement of any and all amounts due on account of such claim with the City of Douglas, PO Box 1030, 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, 82633. Failure on the part of the claimant to file such statement prior to final settlement and payment will relieve absolutely the City of Douglas for all or any liability for such claim. Dated the 19th day of July 2019. /s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk Publish: July 24, July 31, & August 7, 2019 3455