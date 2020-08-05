C.C. Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
July 21, 2020
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on July 21, 2020. Present were Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and Rick Grant; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer; Mr. Robert Short, Chairman, was excused. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Supervisor, provided updates on projects and equipment. Mr. Cal Twiford provided further updates on road and construction projects; following discussion, the Commissioners authorized a Change Order for Ross Road chip seal project for approval at a subsequent meeting. Jarmon Trail overweight permit requirements were discussed; Mr. Wilkenson was directed to move forward with negotiations for a road maintenance agreement with users in lieu of a permit(s). Mr. Rob Boner, Mr. Jeff Boner, and Mr. Brad Boner of Boner Bros Partnership, along with Mr. John Melgaard, Mr. Bronson Nevets, and Mr. Chris Fair of Melgaard Construction, requested a DEQ/Air Quality Division land use letter for a proposed gravel and sand aggregate quarry located northwest of Glenrock. Following lengthy discussion, Mr. Grant moved to approve the letter, which will be provided to the requester, contingent upon receipt of a Road Use Agreement for Cole Creek Road; Mr. Lehner seconded; no further discussion and motion approved. Mr. Cody Torgeson, Douglas Trap Club, provided an overview of needed upgrades to the equipment on location, including ADA requirements for State Shoot competition and public access. Mr. Hal Hutchinson provided updates on outstanding items for Phase 1 of the CCJJC project. Phase 2 design development was discussed; estimated costs are expected by August 13, 2020. Ms. Randee Jesperson of Freestone Midstream requested a DEQ/Air Quality Division land use letter for an expansion of the Nighthawk disposal pit located on Jenne Trail; the Commission approved the letter and will provide to the requester. Mr. Jim Wasson; Mr. Tim Morgan; and Ms. Laurie Farkas of Black Hills Energy provided updates on the Irvine Road/CR1 gas line project, including issues with drainage; reclamation; and signage. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health, including COVID-19 and the furlough of State employees. Ms. Dru Bower, Dru Consulting, along with Mr. Eric Delae, Director of Government Relations for EOG Resources, provided an overview of the company and a detailed explanation of a proposed land exchange between EOG and the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investments (OSLI), including benefits to the State and other stakeholders; proposal specifics; grazing Lessee commitments; OSLI discounted preferential right to purchase land; and OSLI trust land management objectives. The Commissioners expressed concern for he affected landowners in the area. Following lengthy discussion, it was determined that another discussion may be necessary. The meeting recessed into Executive Session at 2:45 p.m. in order to conduct employee performance evaluations and reconvened at 4:17 p.m. The minutes of the regular meeting on July 7 and 8, 2020 were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve revised monthly reports for June: Public Health $6,916.70; Void Warrants: #57863 $47,347.00; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve: Resolution 15-20, a Resolution Appropriating Money for the Annual Budget of Converse County, Wyoming, for Fiscal Year 2021; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Aid to Others agreements for Boys & Girls Club of Douglas; Converse County Fair Board; Converse Hope Center; The Enterprise; Glenrock Economic Development; Glenrock Chamber of Commerce; Glenrock Paleon Foundation; Human Resource Council; Laramie Peak Humane Society; Solutions for Life; Wyoming Child & Family Development; Wyoming Pioneer Museum; and Youth Development Services in amounts per the approved FY2021 budget; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the Amended and Restated Cooperative Agreement among the Wyoming Dept. of Transportation, City of Douglas, and Converse County for participation in the WYDOT Urban Systems Program in the Douglas Urban Area contingent upon approval by the City of Douglas; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to renew the Agreement for TOV Consulting Services for a one-year term in the amount of $18,250.00 per year, to assist with the management of Converse County’s health insurance plan; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to ratify the Contract Proposal and Agreement between Converse County and Specialty Applicators LLC for friction seal application to Walker Creek, Irvine, and Anderson Dairy Roads in an amount not to exceed $716,611.52; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) Between WY Dept. of Health/Public Health Division and Converse County for PHN, CSH, and MCH Services for a term ending June 30, 2022 in an amount not to exceed $19,900 in federal funds and $94,498 in state funding; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the MOU between the WY Dept. of Health/Public Health Division and Converse County for County outbreak response and testing with a term ending December 31, 2020, in an amount not to exceed $280,952; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Amendment No. 2 to Master Service Agreement, Inberg-Miller Engineers, for the Ambulance Garage drainage project in an estimated amount of $20,000.00; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the MOU between the County and WSF for FY2021 in the amount of $45,000 funds and $10,000 in-kind services; Mr. Colling seconded; discussion; motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve, subject upon approval by the Wyoming Department of Revenue: Resolution No. 16-20, a Resolution of the Governing Body of Converse County Declaring the Enlargement of Sundance Meadows Water District After a Petition was Filed by Landowners; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution No. 17-20, a Resolution of the Governing Body Authorizing Submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant Application to the State Loan and Investment Board on Behalf of the Governing Body for the Converse County Board of Commissioners; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The Commissioners discussed letters of support for CARES Grant applications for broadband initiatives intended to benefit unserved and underserved Converse County residents; the letters will be prepared by the Commissioners and provided to the requesters. The meeting adjourned at 5:25 p.m.
ATTEST: /s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ James H. Willox, Vice-Chairman
Publish: July 29, 2020 4234
