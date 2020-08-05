Public Notice...

PUBLIC NOTICE

Public Hearings will be held by the Douglas Planning and Zoning Commission on August 17, 2020 and the Douglas City Council on August 24, 2020, at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 101 N. 4th St.  The purpose of these hearings is to take public comment on an application by Blueline Development, Inc. for a Type B Development for two (2) ten unit apartment buildings at 800 West Richards Street in a B-1 Local Business zone (Meadow Acres #3, Block 8, Lot 2).  If you are unable to attend, you may submit written comments to the Community Development Department of the City of Douglas, P. O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or you may call the Community Development Dept. at 358-2132 Monday –Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

                            ____/s/___Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk

Publish: July 29, 2020    4231

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.