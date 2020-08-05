Docket No. 7126...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
In Probate, Docket No. 7126
******************************
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
TERRY SUZANNE FOSTER, a/k/a
TERRY S. FOSTER, f/k/a
TERRY SUZANNE THIES
DECEASED
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF
TERRY SUZANNE FOSTER
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on the 21st day of July, 2020, Doyle J. Davies, Attorney at Law, 117 S. Main, P.O. Box 330, Lusk, Wyoming 82225, filed an Application for Decree on behalf of North American Resources, LLC, pursuant to Section 2-1-205, W.S., 1977 Republished Edition as amended, in the District Court for Converse County, Eighth Judicial District. The Application requests that the Court enter a Decree establishing that the decedent’s right title and interest in the following described real property be distributed to North American Resources, LLC .
Real Property: Oil, gas, royalties and other minerals in, on or under the following described property:
A full and undivided 2% interest of the 1/8th Royalty payable for the sale of production from the below described lands located in Converse County, Wyoming, to-wit:
Township 34 North, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming
Section 20: SE¼SE¼
Section 21: SW¼SW¼
Section 27: W½NW¼, NW¼SW¼, E½W½, W½E½
Section 28: E½, E½W½
Section 33: N½NE¼, NE¼NW¼
Section 34: N½NW¼
A full and undivided 1/4th of 8% of the Grantor’s interest in the oil, gas and other minerals of whatever kind and nature in and under and that may be produced from the below described property, including working and overriding royalty interest in oil and gas leaseholds covering the below described property located in Converse County, Wyoming, to-wit:
Township 34 North, Range 68 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, Wyoming
Section 20: SE¼
Section 21: SW¼
Section 27: SW¼, E½
Section 28: E½, NW¼
Section 33: NE¼, NW¼
Section 34: NW¼
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that if there are no objections filed by the 28th day of August, 2020, all right, title, and interest of the decedent, Terry Suzanne Foster, a/k/a Terry S. Foster, f/k/a Terry Suzanne Theis in and to the described property will be distributed to North American Resources, LLC, as requested in the Application.
DATED this 21 day of July, 2020.
Barbara Harris, Deputy
Clerk of the District Court
Publish: July 29 & August 5, 2020 4229
