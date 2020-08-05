City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes, July 27, 2020. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, July 27, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper, Councilperson John Bartling, Councilperson Karl Hertz, Councilperson Monty Gilbreath, and Councilperson Kim Pexton. Also present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Attorney, Heather Duncan-Malone; City Clerk, Chaz Schumacher; IT Director, Gary Schwarz. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures or conflicts of interest for Council members. Councilperson Gilbreath stated he would be abstaining from agenda item 5b. Mayor Kemper stated she would be abstaining from agenda item 5c as it is a contract with her employer. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – July 27, 2020; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – July 13, 2020; Item 2c. Minutes, City Council Work Session – July 16, 2020; Item 2d. Minutes, Special City Council Meeting – July 23, 2020; Item 2e. Minutes, City Council Work Session – July 23, 2020; Item 2f. Warrant Register – Year End 2020. Public Comments: Ron McNare, Citizen of Douglas, WY – Mr. McNare expressed his concerns with the City accepting the charitable gift donation from Meadow Acres 1234, LLC and requested the Council to delay accepting the donation. Public Hearings: Item 3a. Show Cause Hearing: Sales Tax Delinquency, Gurwinder Singh Dhaliwal DBA: Chutes Restaurant and Bar. Mayor Kemper opened the show cause hearing at approximately 5:34 p.m.; Clerk Schumacher provided an overview of the delinquency notice received, it’s quick resolution, and that no further action is being requested; Gurwinder Singh Dhaliwal apologized to the Council for the oversight and noted his quick resolution of the delinquency; no discussion followed; the show cause hearing closed at approximately 5:35 p.m. No Action Taken. Item 3b. Public Hearing: Transfer Retail Liquor License, Sunset Liquor, Inc. DBA Sunset Liquor to Homax Oil Sales, Inc. DBA Sunset Liquor. Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing at approximately 5:36 p.m.; Clerk Schumacher provided an overview of the Retail Liquor License Transfer, noting the transfer is a result of the business ownership changing, the background check required for the owners is still pending and staff would request the approval to be contingent on the report being received; no discussion followed, public hearing closed at approximately 5:37 p.m. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to approve the transfer of the retail liquor license from Sunset Liquors, Inc. to Homax Oil Sales, Inc., effective August 4, 2020, contingent upon satisfactory criminal background received by the Clerk. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Resolution No. 2042, a Resolution Establishing an Open Container District Within the Local Downtown Historic District and Guidelines for Enforcement Within Said District. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2042, a Resolution Establishing an Open Container District Within the Local Downtown Historic District and Guidelines for Enforcement Within Said District, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5b. Funding Agreement for Contract for Services for July 2020-June 2021 Fiscal Year: Converse County School District #1 – Recreation Board. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the Funding Agreement for Converse County School District #1 – Recreation Board for the July 2020-June 2021 Fiscal Year as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1, Councilperson Gilbreath abstaining. Item 5c. Funding Agreement for Contract for Services for July 2020-June 20201 Fiscal Year: Youth Development Services. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Funding Agreement for Youth Development Services for the July 2020-June 2021 Fiscal Year as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0-1, Mayor Kemper abstaining. Item 5d. Memorandum of Understanding Between the City of Douglas and Converse County School District #1 for a School Resource Officer Program. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to approve the Memorandum of Understanding Between the City of Douglas and Converse County School District #1 for a School Resource Officer Program, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5e. Bid Award Recommendation – Cedar Street Improvements Project. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the bid as presented and to accept the bid from Ramshorn Construction, in the amount of $893,513.00, and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5f. Bid Award Recommendation – South Wind River Drive Project. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the bid as presented and to accept the bid from Croell, Inc., in the amount of $704,831.90, and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 5g. Charitable Gift Agreement Between the City of Douglas and Meadow Acres 1234, LLC. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to approve the Charitable Gift Agreement Between the City of Douglas and Meadow Acres 1234, LLC, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 6a. Minutes, Douglas Historic Preservation Commission – July 15, 2020; Item 6b. Dashboards – June 2020. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:43 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: August 5, 2020 4247
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.