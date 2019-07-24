Notice of Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
A Public Hearing will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019 at the Converse County Library-Douglas, Meeting Room 1, 300 E. Walnut Street, Douglas, Wyoming for citizens’ input on FY19 budget adjustments: $6.9 M from General Cash SPET (Special Excise Purpose Tax) to: SPET Operating and Maintenance Reserve $1 M; SPET Expansion $1.3 M; SPET Remodeling $2 M; SPET Furnishing $1.3 M; SPET Equipping $1.3 M.
Publish: July 24, 2019 3415
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.