Public Notice...

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR A DECREE OF SUMMARY

DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF WILLIAM B. HINKEL:

You are hereby notified that on July 14, 2020, an Application for a Decree of Summary Distribution was filed in the District Court, Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming, Case #7123. In the Application, Applicant Nancy Abdalla claims that all of the mineral interest in the following described real property, located in Converse County, Wyoming, and owned by the Estate of William B. Hinkel should be 100% distributed, in equal shares to: Nancy Abdalla, Kathleen Hinkel, Carolyn Hinkel, David Hinkel, Robert L. Chamberlin, Christie Johnson and William B. Wilson.

Township 35 North, Range 69 West, 6th P.M.

Section 6: Lots 3,4,5,6, SENW, E2SW, SWSE

Township 36 North, Range 69 West, 6th P.M.

Section 20: N2N2, SENE, SWNW

Section 21: W2NW

Section 31: Lot 4, SESW, W2SE (SWSE is federal acreage)

Section 32: SENE

Section 33: NENW, S2NW, N2SW

More from this section Converse County Business Closures and Updates

Containing 1,019.79 acres

And 1/24th mineral interest in the following lands:

Township 33 North, Range 75 West, 6th P.M.

Section 9: W2NE

Containing 80 gross and 3.33 net mineral acres

Any action to set aside the Application must be filed in the above Court within thirty (30) days from the date of the first publication of this notice, no later than September 4, 2020.

Dated this 5th day of August, 2020.

Cody L. Balzer

Attorney for the Applicants

Balzer Law Firm, P.C.

1302 Cleveland Ave.

Loveland, CO 80537

970-203-1515

Publish: August 5 & 12, 2020 4251