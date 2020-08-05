CCSD#1-Special Meeting...
Converse County School District #1
SPECIAL MEETING NOTICE
Public notice is hereby given that a Special Board meeting of Converse County School District #1, will be held at 12:00 pm, on August 6, 2020 via zoom for the public and in the Central Office Board Room for attending board members. This meeting will be a work session to discuss school reopening with administrators.
Jay Butler, Clerk
Converse County School District #1
Publish: July 29, 2020 4216
