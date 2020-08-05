Notice of Foreclosure...

AMENDED FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default has occurred, in that the property is no longer the mortgagor’s principal residence, under the terms of a promissory note (the “Note”) dated April 2, 2015, and a real estate Home Equity Conversion Mortgage (the “Mortgage”) of the same date, executed and delivered by Kurt Heinze, a married man (“Mortgagor”) to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, acting solely as nominee for Open Mortgage, LLC, its successors and assigns, securing the Note. The Mortgage was recorded on April 27, 2015 at Instrument No. 1038323 in Book 1548 at Page 851 in the records of the office of the County Clerk in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming; and

WHEREAS, the mortgage was assigned for value as follows:

To Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC on March 9, 2020, recorded on March 11, 2020, at Instrument No. 1093328 in Book 1700, Page 696.

All in the records of the County Clerk in and for Converse County, Wyoming.

WHEREAS, the Mortgage contains a power of sale which by reason of said default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued; and

WHEREAS, written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage on the date of first publication of this notice of sale being the total sum of $172,912.47 which sum consists of the principal advances of $117,265.00 plus interest accrued to the date of the first publication of this notice in the amount of $35,791.03, plus MIP in the amount of $15,394.17, plus other outstanding charges in the amount of $4,462.27, plus attorneys’ fees, costs expended, and accruing interest and late charges after the date of first publication of this notice of sale;

WHEREAS, the property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid;

NOW, THEREFORE Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC, as the Mortgagee, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as by law provided by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff of Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon on August 26, 2020 at the front door of the Converse County Courthouse located at 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming, Converse County, for application on the above-described amounts secured by the Mortgage, said mortgaged property being described as follows, to-wit:

all lot 8, block 4, Clearfield addition no. 2 to the town of Douglas, converse county, Wyoming

with an address of 1131 Cactus Court, Douglas, Wyoming 82633.

Together with all improvements thereon situate and all fixtures and appurtenances thereto.

Reverse Mortgage Funding, LLC

By: Danette Baldacci

Crowley Fleck PLLP

P.O. Box 6550

Sheridan, WY 82801

1-844-280-7990

Publish: July 29, August 5, 12, & 19 2020 4226