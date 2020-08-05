Public Notice...

PUBLIC NOTICE

Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given of the Application of Black Hills Wyoming Gas, LLC d/b/a Black Hills Energy (Black Hills or the Company) for approval of its Energy Efficiency Programs, Tariff, and Cost Recovery Mechanism.

Black Hills is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.

Black Hills filed its Application on June 25, 2020, requesting approval of Energy Efficiency Programs, Tariff, and a Cost Recovery Mechanism. The Application was filed pursuant to the general rate cast in Docket No. 30026-2-GR-19 (Record No. 15267) and sections of BH Wyoming Gas P.S.C. Tariff No. 2, Original Sheet Nos. 30 through 30.8.

Anyone desiring to file a public comment, statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must file with the Commission in writing on or before August 19, 2020. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.

If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission, 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711. Please mention Docket No. 30026-27-GT-20 (Record No. 15549) in your communications.

Dated: July 29, 2020.

Publish: August 5 & 12, 2020 4244