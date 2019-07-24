Probate No. 6948...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
STATE OF WYOMING, COUNTY OF CONVERSE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Probate No. 6948
ROBERT A. MORTON,
a/k/a ROBERT ALVA MORTON,
a/k/a ROBERT ALVA MORTON, SR.,
Deceased.
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
You are hereby notified that on the 15th day of July, 2019, a Petition for Decree of Distribution was filed in the above named court by which the Petitioner seeks to enter a decree establishing the right and title to real property, and as more particularly described in the Petition for Decree of Distribution.
The Court shall consider the matter after publication of this Notice once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks in the Douglas Budget.
Individuals objecting to this Petition are required to immediately notify the office of the Clerk of said Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.
DATED this 16th day of July, 2019.
ESTATE OF ROBERT A. MORTON.
/s/
Alia T. Scott, WSB #7-5703
Kyle A. Ridgeway, WSB #7-4994
WILLIAMS, PORTER, DAY & NEVILLE, P.C.
159 North Wolcott, Suite 400
P.O. Box 10700
Casper, Wyoming 82602
Telephone: (307) 265-0700
Facsimile: (307) 266-2306
Email: ascott@wpdn.net
ATTORNEYS FOR PETITIONER
Publish: July 24 & 31, 2019. 3446
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.