Notice of Public Hearing...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING 2020 BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY GRANT AND LOAN PROGRAM APPLICATION FOR A COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT PROJECT
The Wyoming Business Council is seeking grant and loan applications from counties, incorporated cities, towns, joint powers boards, and tribes for the Business Ready Community (BRC) Grant and Loan Program. The intent of this program is to ready a community for new business development through economic or educational development projects which may include, but not limited to, water, sewer, streets and roads, telecommunications, airports, purchase of rights of way, purchase of land, buildings, facilities, industrial and business parks, industrial site or business district development, amenities within a business or industrial park, landscaping, recreational and convention facilities, and or other physical projects.
The rules governing the BRC Grant and Loan Program are available through the Wyoming Business Council or http://www.wyomingbusiness.org.
The County of Converse intends to submit an application for a BRC Community Development Grant, to provide adequate growth space and diversification in the John Lambert Subdivision and is seeking citizen input regarding this project. Those wishing to comment on this project are encouraged to attend a public hearing in the Commission Chambers on this subject on August 6, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at 107 N 5th Street, Suite 114, Douglas, WY. Citizens can also submit written comments to: The Enterprise at 130 S 3rd Street, Douglas, WY 82633. All written comments must be received no later than 4:00 p.m. on August 2, 2019. The County of Converse will take all comments made at the public hearing and written comments submitted on or before the deadline into consideration before considering a resolution in support of submitting an application for a 2020 BRC Community Development Award.
Publish: July 24, 2019 3421
