Special Meeting
Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
The special meeting was called to order at 3:30 p.m. on July 15, 2019. Present were Chair Robert Short, Vice-Chair Jim Willox, Commissioners Mike Colling, Rick Grant, Tony Lehner and County Clerk Lucile Taylor.
The meeting recessed into a Public Hearing at 3:30 p.m. to consider Memorial Hospital of Converse County’s application to seek AML Grant funding for an upgrade to the facility’s emergency power supply.
No written comments were received by the Commissioners or MHCC.
Karl Hertz, MHCC, discussed the Hospital’s AML grant application for generators.
The public hearing closed at 3:35 p.m. and the special meeting reconvened.
Mr. Colling moved to approve, by short title,
RESOLUTION NO 08 - 19
ABANDONED LAND MINE GRANT
A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING SUBMISSION OF AN ABANDONED MINE LANDS PUBLIC FACILITY GRANT APPLICATION TO THE STATE LOAN AND INVESTMENT BOARD ON BEHALF OF THE GOVERNING BODY OF CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING FOR MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF CONVERSE COUNTY FOR A CRITICAL LIFE-SAVING SYSTEMS POWER UPGRADE AT MEMORIAL HOSPITAL OF CONVERSE COUNTY. Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried.
The special meeting adjourned at 3:40 p.m. on July 15, 2019. /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman ATTEST: Lucile K Taylor, Converse County Clerk
Publish: July 24, 2019 3420
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.