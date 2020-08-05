Notice of Foreclosure...

FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a Promissory Note (the “Note”) dated April 8, 2011, executed and delivered by David E. Wright (“Mortgagor”) to Converse County Bank, and a real estate Mortgage (the “Mortgage”) of the same date securing the Note, which Mortgage was executed and delivered by said Mortgagor, to said Mortgagee, and which Mortgage was recorded on April 14, 2011, at Reception No. 984447, in Book 1412, at Page 719 in the public records in the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming; and

WHEREAS, the Mortgage was assigned for value as follows:

Assignee: Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

Assignment dated: September 21, 2018

Assignment recorded: September 28, 2018

Assignment recording information: at Reception No. 1075261, in Book 1650, at Page 746

All in the records of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, Wyoming.

WHEREAS, the Mortgage contains a power of sale which by reason of said default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued; and

WHEREAS, written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage as of August 6, 2020 being the total sum of $140,647.30, plus interest, costs expended, late charges, and attorneys’ fees accruing thereafter through the date of sale;

WHEREAS, the property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid;

WHEREAS, if the foreclosure sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of his/her/its money paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagee, Mortgagor, Servicer or their attorneys;

NOW, THEREFORE Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC, as the Mortgagee, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as by law provided by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff in and for Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon on September 9, 2020 in the Lobby of the Converse County Courthouse located at 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, WY 82633, for application on the above described amounts secured by the Mortgage, said mortgaged property being described as follows, to-wit:

A tract of land being previously described as a part of Lot 31, Block 8, Riverbend Subdivision, First Filing, Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming, which begins at a point on the Southeasterly line of said Lot 31 which bears S.56°48’21”E., 133.00 feet and again S.35°09’27”W., 66.49 feet from the most Northerly corner of said Lot 31 and run thence along the arc of a 970.00 foot radius curve to the right a distance of 68.50 feet, the long chord of which bears S.39°08’40”W., 68.49 feet; thence N.48°14’47”W., 71.02 feet; then N.37°09’57”E., 63.74 feet; thence S.52°04’19”E., 73.16 feet to the point of beginning. And being subject to a 12 foot wide driveway and access easement which is contained within the above described tract and whose centerline begins at a point which bears S.56°48’21”E., 133.00 feet and again S.35°09’27”W., 66.49 feet from the most Northerly corner of said Lot 31 and run thence N.52°04’19”W., 113.73 feet.

With an address of 620 A Wind River Drive, Douglas, WY 82633 (the undersigned disclaims liability for any error in the address).

Together with all improvements thereon situate and all fixtures and appurtenances thereto.

Mortgagee shall have the exclusive right to rescind the foreclosure sale during the redemption period. In the event that the sale is rescinded or vacated for any reason, the successful purchaser shall only be entitled to a refund of their purchase price and/or statutory interest rate.

Dated: July 24, 2020

Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC

By: _____________________

Shelly M. Espinosa

Halliday, Watkins & Mann, P.C.

376 East 400 South, Suite 300

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

801-355-2886

HWM File # WY10043

