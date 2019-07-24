Notice of Final Settlement...
NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE AND FINAL SETTLEMENT
FOR THE
MEADOWLARK AND WALNUT PAVING PROJECT AT THE WYOMING STATE FAIR
AT
DOUGLAS, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
Notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, State Construction Department, has accepted as complete, according to plans, specifications, and rules governing the same, the work performed under that certain Service Contract 05SC0277893 between the State of Wyoming, State Construction Department and 71 Construction whose address is P.O. Box 4600, Casper, Wyoming 82604 for the work performed, materials, equipment, or tools furnished or used and services rendered for the substantial completion of the Meadowlark and Walnut Paving Project, Bid 0257-D, at the Wyoming State Fair, Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming. The contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the Department of Administration and Information will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on September 3, 2019. The date of the first publication is July 24, 2019.
