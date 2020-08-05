Probate No. PR-7128...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
VICTORIA M. KOS, )
also known as VICTORIA KOS )
)
Deceased. )
___________________________________ ) Probate No. PR-7128
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on July 23, 2020 Rosemarie Kos Schneider as Trustee of the Edward S. Kos and Victoria M. Kos Revocable Living Trust dated June 8, 2000, filed in the above-named court an Application for Decree of Distribution for the purpose of distributing, by summary procedure, real property interests consisting of royalty interests in the following lands:
Township 41 North, Range 73 West, 6th P.M.
Section 28: SE¼SE¼
Section 33: E½E½
Section 34: SW¼NW¼, W½SW¼
Persons objecting to this Application shall immediately notify the District Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.
DATED this 27th day of July 2020.
Rosemarie Kos Schneider, Trustee of the
Edward S. Kos and Victoria M. Kos
Revocable Living Trust dated June 8, 2000
Publish: August 5 & 12, 2020 4242
