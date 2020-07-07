Notice of Identication of Count Roads...

NOTICE OF IDENTIFICATION OF COUNTY ROADS UNDER

W.S. 24-3-201 THROUGH 24-3-206

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN: The Board of County Commissioners intends to identify county roads in the following areas of Converse County under the identification procedure contained in W.S. 24-3-201 through 24-3-206:

Township 33 North Range 67 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Converse County, Wyoming:

W1/2NE1/4, NE1/4NW1/4 Section 19;

W1/2 Section 18;

Lots 1-4 (W1/2W1/2) Section 7;

Lots 3-4 (W1/2SW1/4) Section 6;

Township 33 North Range 68 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Converse County, Wyoming:

NE1/4SE1/4, NE1/4 Section 1;

Township 34 North Range 68 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Converse County, Wyoming:

W1/2E1/2, E1/2W1/2 Section 36;

W1/2 Section 25;

W1/2W1/2 Section 24;

E1/2E1/2 Section 23;

W1/2W1/2 SW1/4SW1/4, NW1/4SW1/4, S1/2NW1/4, NE1/4 Section 13;

E1/2E1/2SE1/4SE1/4 Section 14;

Township 34 North Range 67 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Converse County, Wyoming:

N1/2NW1/4 Section 18;

W1/2E1/2 Section 7;

E1/2W1/2, W1/2E1/2, NW1/4 Section 6;

Township 35 North Range 67 West of the 6th Principal Meridian, Converse County, Wyoming:

SW1/4, SW1/4NW1/4 Section 31;

The only county roads in the area which shall exist after this identification procedure are described as follows:

TWENTY MILE CREEK ROAD (CONVERSE COUNTY ROAD No. 46)

All other county roads within the area identified in the map which are not described above shall be accordingly vacated upon adoption of the resolution for identification. All objections to or claims for damage by reason of this identification procedure shall be filed in writing with the county clerk of this county before 12:00 noon on the 7th day of July, 2020 or the county roads will be vacated as indicated without reference to the objections or claims.

Publish June 17, 2020 and June 24 , 2020 4141