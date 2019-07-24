Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:39 a.m. on July 16, 2019. Present were Chairman Short, Vice-Chair Jim Willox, Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner and County Clerk Lucile Taylor. Commissioner Grant was excused.
Mr. Cal Twiford discussed various county road projects.
Mr. Jay Langham, Mettle Midstream, and Mr. Grant McAfee, McAfee Compliance, discussed the Bear Creek NG Processing Plant off Jenne Trail. Construction will begin in the fall of 2019.
The Commission submitted a letter to the WYDEQ on behalf of Mettle Midstream Partners for the Bear Creek Natural Gas Processing Plant.
Ms. Diann Dexter, Renewable Fiber, discussed land their company had purchased around Orin Junction for employee housing.
Mr. Hal Hutchinson reported on the CC Joint Justice Center.
The regular meeting recessed at 12:07 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Commissioner Grant joined the meeting.
Ms. Shannon Wilkins, Sinclair Transportation, discussed the installation of a pipeline valve on their pipeline near Ayres Natural Bridge Road.
The Commission submitted a letter to the WYDEQ on behalf of Sinclair Transportation for their Natural Bridge valve & pipeline tee upgrade/installation on their natural gas pipeline.
Mr. Justin Lane, It Director and Mr. Tom Overstreet, Pro River, discussed the draft of the IT audit. He will have a final report available at the next Commission meeting.
The minutes of the regular meeting on July 2 and 3 and the special meeting on July 8, 2019 were approved and ordered filed.
Mr. Willox moved to approve, by short title, Resolution 09-19, a resolution establishing the County’s FY 20 budget, Mr. Colling seconded, motion carried.
Mr. Colling moved to approve, by short title, Resolution 10-19, a resolution setting the County’s mill levy at 12 for FY 20, Mr. Willox seconded, motion carried.
The Commissioners deemed the application for the Cedar Springs Wind Energy III Project complete.
The regular meeting adjourned at 3:10 p.m. on July 16, 2019. /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman ATTEST: Lucile K Taylor, Converse County Clerk
Publish: July 24, 2019 3417
