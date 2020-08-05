Probate No. 7130...

IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

STATE OF WYOMING, COUNTY OF CONVERSE

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

Harry A. Miller,

Probate No. 7130

Deceased.

NOTICE OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY PROCEDURE

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

More from this section Converse County Business Closures and Updates

You are hereby notified that on the 27th day of July, 2020, a Petition for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Real Property was filed in the above named Court by which Petitioner seeks to enter a decree establishing right and title to real property, and as more particularly described in the Petition for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Real Property.

The Court shall consider the matter after publication of this Notice once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Douglas Budget.

Individuals objecting to this Petition are required to immediately notify the office of the Clerk of said Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.

DATED this 27rd day of July, 2020.

By:/s/ Scott P. Klosterman, (Wyo. Bar # 6-3081)

Williams, Porter, Day & Neville, P.C.

159 N. Wolcott, Suite 400 (82601)

P.O. Box 10700

Casper, WY 82602-3902

Publish: August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2020 4238