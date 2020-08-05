Probate No. 7130...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
STATE OF WYOMING, COUNTY OF CONVERSE
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
Harry A. Miller,
Probate No. 7130
Deceased.
NOTICE OF PETITION FOR SUMMARY PROCEDURE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 27th day of July, 2020, a Petition for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Real Property was filed in the above named Court by which Petitioner seeks to enter a decree establishing right and title to real property, and as more particularly described in the Petition for Summary Procedure for Distribution of Real Property.
The Court shall consider the matter after publication of this Notice once a week for four (4) consecutive weeks in the Douglas Budget.
Individuals objecting to this Petition are required to immediately notify the office of the Clerk of said Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.
DATED this 27rd day of July, 2020.
By:/s/ Scott P. Klosterman, (Wyo. Bar # 6-3081)
Williams, Porter, Day & Neville, P.C.
159 N. Wolcott, Suite 400 (82601)
P.O. Box 10700
Casper, WY 82602-3902
Publish: August 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2020 4238
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.