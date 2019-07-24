Notice of Hearing...
NOTICE OF HEARING: Whereas on August 27, 1979, MAX C. SNODDERLY AKA MAX SNODDERLY (“Deceased”) died intestate in Laclede County, Missouri, the place of his residence, as owner of a 1/8th interest in the minerals underlying the following described lands in Converse County, Wyoming: T36N, R73W, SEC. 3: Lot 4, S/2NW/4; T37N, R73W, SEC. 34 SE/4SW/4 (“Mineral Interest”). Whereas Cassandra Herbert, Trustee of the Louis S. Madrid Trust dated July 25, 1994, a person interested in the Mineral Interest by way of certain conveyances from the heirs of the Deceased, has filed a Petition to establish the heirs of the Deceased and right of descent to the Mineral Interest. NOTICE IS GIVEN that a hearing on the Petition is set for August 20, 2019 at 8:00 A.M. at the District Court of the Eighth Judicial District in Converse County, Wyoming in probate No. 6932 (“Hearing”). Any persons objecting to the Petition, or creditors having a claim against the Deceased must present their objections or claims at the Hearing.
Publish: July 24, 31, August 7 & 14, 2019 3452
