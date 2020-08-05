Sealed Bids

and Proposals...

Sealed Bids and Proposals will be received by the Association of Educational Purchasing Agencies (AEPA) on behalf of Converse County School District # 1 (Registered member of NEW BOCES Cooperative)(NEW BOCES Authorized AEPA Wyoming Member) and it’s Member Agencies until:

1:30 p.m. EST, Wednesday, September 9, 2020

Bids: 021–A Athletic Facility Lighting, 021–B Hardwood & Synthetic Sports Flooring, 021–C Copiers, Multifunction Printers, Print & Managed Services, 021–D Roofing Envelope Services, and 021–E HVAC and Mechanical Products & Solutions.

RFPs: 021–F Disaster Recovery Services, and 021 – G Security Solutions

Each package consists of multiple parts:

Part A –Terms and Conditions

Part B – Specifications

Part C – Member Agency (State) Terms and Conditions

Part D – Questionnaire

Part E – Signature Forms

Part F – Discount and Pricing Schedule Workbook

All responses shall be submitted online via Public Purchase by the due date and time listed above. Note that Vendors must be able to provide their proposed products and services in up to 29 states including California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Dakota, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

AEPA bid documents can be downloaded after registering, at no cost, on Public Purchase at www.publicpurchase.com. AEPA and/or the respective Member Agencies reserve the right to reject any or all bids in whole or in part; to waive any formalities or irregularities in any bids, and to accept the bids, which in its discretion, within state law, are for the best interest of any of the AEPA Member Agencies and/or their Participating Entities. Bids will be opened and an opening record will be posted to Public Purchase. Bids will be publicly opened at 1:30 PM EST on September 9, 2020, at Oakland Schools, 2111 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, MI 48328.

Questions Contact

Nita Werner, NEW BOCES Cooperative Director

307-351-7116 nwerner@newboces.com

Publish: August 5, 2020 4248