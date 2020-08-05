C.C. Bid Proposals...
Converse County is accepting bid proposals for Contract Janitorial Services-Converse County Offices until Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. Proposals must include monthly costs for after-hours janitorial services for: Courthouse Offices, including Courts; Road & Bridge; Public Defender Offices; and the 4-H Extension Office. All personnel must be able pass to a criminal background check. For a detailed list of duties and contract documents, please visit https://www.conversecounty.org/bids Submit bids to the Clerk’s Office on behalf of the Maintenance Department, 107 N. 5th Street, Suite 114, or email the Maintenance Supervisor, don.gushurst@conversecountywy.gov . Proposals will be reviewed by the County Commissioners; it is anticipated that the County will enter into a contract no later than Aug. 18, 2020. For questions or more information, call Don Gushurst, Maintenance Supervisor, at 307-359-0681.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, Converse County Clerk
Publish: August 5, 2020 4252
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.