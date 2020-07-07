Notice of Hearing...
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO: Creditors, Heirs, and Devisees of the Estate of Estelle Ann Coleman, a/k/a Anna Estelle Coleman, formerly known as Anna Estelle Freeland, Deceased
Take notice that on May 26, 2020, an Application for Determination of Heirship was filed in the Eighth Judicial District Court, Converse County, Wyoming as Case No. 7103. A hearing upon the same shall be held July 15, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. in the District Courtroom of the Converse County, WY Courthouse at 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, WY 82633. Decedent died on February 2, 1981 residing in Eugene, Lane County, Oregon, owning a certain royalty and/or mineral interest in the following described real estate: Sec. 17: All of Lots 7 and 8; part of Lots 5, 6, 12, 13, 14, and 15 in Twp 33 N, Rng 75 W of the 6th P.M.; Sec. 21: N½ in Twp 33 N, Rng 69 W of the 6th P.M.; Sec. 18: E½SE¼; Sec. 30: NE¼SW¼; NW¼SE¼; Sec. 31: N½SW¼ in Twp 34 N, Rng 69 W of the 6th P.M.; Sec. 11: E½SE¼; Sec. 15: NE¼SE¼; Sec. 24: NE¼NE¼; Sec. 25: S½SE¼; Sec. 27: E½NE¼; Sec. 35: W½SE¼ in Twp 34 N, Rng 70 W of the 6th P.M.; All of Lots 13, 14, 15, and 16, Block 1, Original Town of Glenrock, all in Converse County, WY
Petitioner claims a one-sixth interest in the above described real estate.
Dated: June 11, 2020
Kim Hutchison, Petitioner
BY:/s/ Daniel H. Skavdahl- WSB #7-4769
Skavdahl, Edmund & Stecher
PO Box 156
Harrison, NE 69346
Telephone: 308-668-2466
Publish: June 17, 24, July 1 & 8, 2020 4142
