DRAFT-City Council Meeting Minutes, July 13, 2020. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper, Councilperson John Bartling, Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; Councilperson Kim Pexton and Councilperson Karl Hertz were excused. Also Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Attorney, Heather Duncan-Malone; City Clerk, Chaz Schumacher; Public Works Director, John Harbarger; Police Chief, Todd Byerly; IT Director, Gary Schwarz; Douglas Budget, Chase Vialpando. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures or conflicts of interest for Council Members; there were none. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – July 13, 2020; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – June 22, 2020; Item 2c. Minutes, City Council Work Session – June 25, 2020; Item 2d. Minutes, City Council Work Session – July 9, 2020; Item 2e. Warrant Register – June 2020. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Public Comments: Perry Hershberger, M & P Services, 516 S. 7th Street, Douglas, WY – Mr. Hershberger thanked the City Council for their work on Ordinance No. 1004 as well as their work with the new Boys & Girls Club. He asked the best method for setting up a meeting with the City, County, and State and was directed to contact Administrator Teichert. Mr. Hershberger than asked for Councilperson Bartling to provide his history, he was directed to the City website which contains profiles for all City Council members. Council Action Items: Item 4a. Ordinance No. 1004, an Ordinance to Amend Chapter 5.16 of the Municipal Code of the City of Douglas Concerning the Regulation and Issuance of Alcoholic Liquor or Malt Beverages as it relates to Prohibiting the Delivery of Alcoholic Liquor or Malt Beverages, and the Authorization to Establish Open Container Districts within the City of Douglas, 3rd Reading. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve, on its Third Reading, Ordinance No. 1004, an Ordinance to Amend Chapter 5.16 of the Municipal Code of the City of Douglas Concerning the Regulation and Issuance of Alcoholic Liquor or Malt Beverages as it relates to Prohibiting the Delivery of Alcoholic Liquor or Malt Beverages, and the Authorization to Establish Open Container Districts within the City of Douglas, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Item 4b. Funding Agreements for Contract for Services for July 2020-June 2021 Fiscal Year: Boys & Girls Club, CANDO/The Enterprise, Children’s Advocacy Project, Converse Hope Center, Human Resource Council/CSBG, Douglas Community Club, Douglas Youth Hockey, Father Hubbard’s Cupboard, Helping Hands Ministries/HHMI, King’s Portion, Laramie Peak Humane Society, Solutions for Life, Wyoming Child & Family Development. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Funding Agreements for the July 2020-June 2021 Fiscal Year as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Item 4c. Boys & Girls Club Lease Agreement. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Boys & Girls Club Lease Agreement as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Item 4d. Agreement with CGI: 2020 Community Video Program. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Agreement with CGI: 2020 Community Video Program as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Item 4e. Service Agreement with Granite Telecommunications. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Service Agreement with Granite Telecommunications as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 3-0. Item 4f. Oak Street Improvements Project: Change Order No. 4. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Change Order No. 4 for the Oak Street Improvements Project as presented, for the increased amount of $122,028.50, bringing the contract price to $1,095,784.50, and extending the completion dates by 21 calendar days. Gilbreath asked what the change order was related to. Public Works Director Harbarger stated originally the project would only replace the Geo-tech overlay but the contractor discovered the base is too damaged and would also need to be replaced. Motion carried 3-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 5a. Department Reports: Administrative Services Department/City Treasurer, City Clerk, Community Development Department, Police Department, Public Works Department, City Administrator; Item 5b. Minutes, Douglas Historic Preservation Commission – June 17, 2020. Executive Session – None. Mayor Kemper commended officer Michael Adelman for his completion of his Master’s Degree, while working full-time and family at home. Adjourn: Councilmember Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 3-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:40 p.m.
