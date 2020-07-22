CCSD#1-Call for Bids...

CONVERSE COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT #1

CALL FOR BIDS

Converse County School District #1 is seeking bids for Milk and Bread Delivery. The bids will be opened on July 23, 2020, at 2:00 PM at the Central Administration Office at 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633-2615. Contact Tracy Boner for further details at 307-358-2942.

Sealed bids are to be mailed or delivered to Converse County School District #1 Administration Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633-2615. Electronic mail bids may be submitted to Tracy Boner at tboner@ccsd1.org or faxed to 307-358-3934. Acceptable digital formats include Word or PDF. Converse County School District #1 reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to determine who the best and most responsible bidder is and to waive any informality in the bidding. Please be advised, in the event there are less than two (2) bids as of the closing date, the bid closing date may be amended or all bids rejected, in the district’s discretion.

Jay Butler, Clerk

Converse County School District #1

Publish: July 22, 2020 4214