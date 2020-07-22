C.C. Commissioners...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, July 7 and 8, 2020
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on July 7, 2020. Present were Chairman Robert Short; Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and Rick Grant; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Chairman Robert Short was excused at 9:00 a.m. The minutes of the regular meeting on June 16, 2020, and the minutes from the Work Sessions on June 9-11, 2020 were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve accounts payable in the amount of 3676188.27: 3897.05 3-D Specialties; 50 307 Healing Waters; 1787.60 71 Construction; 16610 A Diamond Trucking; 80.08 AT&T Mobility; 960 Ace Calibrations; 3109.50 Adamson Police Products; 10000 Adbay.com; 581.95 Advanced Animal Clinic; 1415.58 ACT; 2752.76 Advanced Geotechnical Solutions; 498.75 Agility Recovery Solutions; 160 Alcohol & Drug Testing; 2000 Alley, Linda S; 1678.16 ALSCO; 609.75 Anchortex Corp; 471.83 Arrow Electric; 4285.80 Atlas Office Products; 892.98 Atlas Premier Service; 1195.83 B&B Leasing Co; 16555 BA Trucking; 133660.85 B&M Sand & Gravel; 420.55 Barnes Law; 72 Big Sky Communications; 2909.69 Bison Pump & Supply; 3891.82 Black Hills Energy; 30525 Blackburn Cattle Co; 2711.18 Bloedorn Lumber; 448618.20 BCBS of WY; 360.42 Bob Barker Co; 400 The Body Shop; 20790 Bonanza Earth Relocators; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Club of Douglas; 4166.63 Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming; 662.30 Brothers Propane; 2968 Bush-Wells Sporting Goods; 2130 ByteSpeed; 16005 C Spur Ranch; 3922.28 Campbell County Commissioners; 309995 Caspar Building Systems; 4310 Casper Window and Door; 14058.45 CDW Government; 9891.74 CenturyLink; 87.26 Chalk Buttes Landscaping; 2107.20 Chapman Valdez & Lansing; 1166.90 Childrens Advocacy Project; 4550.55 City of Douglas; 450 City Shoe & Saddle Shop; 240 CLIA Lab Program; 20095 CMI Software Corp; 494.12 CMI-TECO; 46 Coca Cola Bottling Co; 86.25 Colling, Mike; 3669.50 Comm Tech; 4600 Converse County Firewise; 18.50 CC Health Dept; 411185.16 CC Library; 361.14 CC Weed & Pest; 78.30 Cowboy Chemical; 1804.70 CPS Distributors; 150 Davies, Michael; 984.76 Dearborn Life Ins Co; 343.86 Decker Auto Glass; 6523.92 Dell Marketing; 599 Desert Snow; 1800 Dilts, Jerry; 3320.02 Disc Golf Assoc; 820.56 Dodge Co; 234 Don’s Business Machines; 13500 Douglas Broadcasting Inc; 4235.14 Douglas Budget; 30.75 Douglas Business Center; 2500 Douglas Community Club; 450 Douglas Day Spa; 76.48 Douglas Grocery; 3087.28 Douglas Hardware Hank; 250 Douglas Sign Co; 35.00 Douglas Tire Center; 2500 Douglas Youth Hockey; 1630 DRU Consulting; 134613.20 Dustbusters; 72.50 ES & S; 525 Emery Septic; 9955 The Enterprise; 1195 Etchemendy, George; 140 Eye Institute of Wyoming; 222.52 Farmer Bros Co; 906.48 Fastenal Co; 5600 Finson, Devin; 642.41 FleetPride Inc; 303.86 Floyds Truck Center WY; 300 Ft Fetterman Sportsman’s Assoc; 4759.50 Forterra Concrete Products; 3399.91 Freestone Midstream; 5000 Glenrock Chamber of Commerce; 7.47 Glenrock Hardware Hank; 30 Glenrock Independent; 390.15 Glenrock Motorsports; 1333.30 Glenrock Paleontological Museum; 2712.50 Gorman Funeral Homes; 772.49 Grainger; 28.75 Grant, Richard; 201.60 Grant, Richard; 163434.80 GSG Architecture; 600 Gudahl Williams; 144.56 GW Mechanical Inc; 14861.85 H&H Electric; 25630 H&J Trucking; 845.00 Hansuld, Tia; 313.36 Harris, Rebecca; 129.99 Hillman, Dirk; 325 Hilltop National Bank; 50 Hime, Dylan; 27037.19 Homax Oil Sales; 68 Home Town Printed Apparel;42820 HUB Intnl; 28.75 Hubbard, Kyra; 70.73 Hughes Network; 14000 Human Resource Council of Converse Co; 2247.50 Hutchinson, Hal; 878.55 ICS Jail Supplies; 150 nner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 20.50 Institutional Eye Care; 50 Insurance Corner; 84.39 Intab; 662.70 Interstate Batteries; 3233 Irwins ; 514 JD Power & Assoc; 464.28 Jerry s Welding-Steel Fab; 17435 JM Trucking; 2197.72 Johnson Controls; 150 Joyful Living Massage & Wellness; 16280 KCK; 139.97 Kinneberg, Ira; 378975.54 Knife River; 389.86 Koss Eric; 2500 Laramie Peak Humane Society; 604.50 LRWater Treatment; 250 Larimer County Coroner; 411.60 Larsen Ranch Shop; 1619.86 Lexisnexis; 12065.38 Lost Creek Holdings; 8853.60 LUM Studio; 675 Marlin Business Bank; 600 Martin, Tiffany; 57 Mason, Heidi; 258.17 Master’s Touch; 404.50 McKesson Medical-Surgical; 18040 McKillip Trucking; 4250 McMeans, Kenneth; 3103.02 Medicine Bow Technologies; 47032 MHCC; 260.91 Menards; 50 Michele’s Massage Therapy; 123 Mine Safety and Health Admin; 1374.05 Mitchell, Caden; 2110 Mitchell, Kendra; 25.18 Motion and Flow Control Products; 261.60 Motor Power Casper; 13151.76 Motorola Solutions; 589.33 Mountain States Litho; 339 Mutchler, Tricia; 2012.92 NAPA; 9000 National Jewish Health; 6735 Natrona County Attorney; 600 Naval Surface Warfare Center; 2085 NG Co; 104 NMS Labs; 1075.30 Norco; 821.90 North Bill Disposal; 4645.43 Northwest Community Action Programs ; 306.04 OReilly Automotive; 225.60 OffenderWatch; 35 Office Ally Inc; 309.33 Office Depot; 326.43 OK Wrecking; 32780 Olsen DeWayne; 4235 On the Level Wyo; 13750 Otie Express; 2020 Palen Law Offices; 2000 Parker Xavier Consulting; 8604.59 Peak Fitness; 4321.82 Peterbilt of Wy; 150 Peterson, Justin; 17270 Philbrick Trucking LLC; 501000.00 Phillips and Jordan; 2074.83 Pierce’s Body & Paint; 406.26 Pitney Bowes Global Financial Svcs; 3290.61 Plainsman Printing; 5104.17 Power Equip Co; 47347 Price Pumping; 17435 Price Trucking; 6915 Pro River Tech; 750 Purchase Power; 385.22 Quadient Leasing; 423 R&R Rest Stops of Casper; 665.82 R&S Northeast LLC; 39345.00 Ramshorn Construction; 20 Renegade Off-Road; 38.68 Road Runner Service; 14855.75 Rocky Mountain Power; 359.75 Rocky Mountain Wash; 99.95 Rons Supply; 2500 RPodio Enterprises LLC; 19580 Saddleback Trucking; 1350 Safe Restraints; 10000 Sage Landscaping; 1240.21 Sams Club; 88 Sandy’s Sewing; 1954.08 Sanofi Pasteur; 1200 Schaffert, Casey; 150 Secretary of State; 2601.21 Shatto s Frontier Drug; 12 Shaw, David; 150 Shepherd, John; 561.20 Shepherd, Johnna; 86.25 Shuler Kristy; 70 Smylie Animal Clinic; 4691.63 Solutions For Life; 1250 Specialized Pathology Consultants; 17.92 State of Wyoming; 221.70 Stericycle; 141.36 Super Vacuum Manufacturing Co; 17050 Sybille Creek Services; 125 Talbott, Lucas; 230 TBK Club; 1235.60 Top Office Products; 3150 TOV Consulting & Communications; 5488.10 Town of Glenrock; 115.46 Tractor Supply; 3365 Trane US; 14468 Transmission Distribution; 50 TransUnion Risk 25950.86 TrueNorth Steel; 4642.60 Twiford, Calvin; 28999.97 Tyler Tech; 5304 U S Postmaster; 635.12 Univ Of Wy; 2790.42 Universal Industrial Sales; 90.75 UW 4-H in Converse County; 4254.43 Verizon; 27645.82 Visa; 3242.59 VSP; 10257.66 Visionary Comm; 150 Voigt, Christopher; 167.81 Vyve Broadband; 500 WC&PAA; 4562.50 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 825.05 Wild Buffalo Tech; 21027.55 WLC Engineering; 17490 WW Trucking; 33176 WBI; 200 WCAA; 50 WY Dept of Ag; 12025.57 Wy Dept of Health-Public Health Nursing; 484.61 Wy Dept of Trans; 8417.79 WY Machinery; 20.05 WY Public Health Laboratory; 305 WY Rigging & Industrial Supply; 1870 WY T2/LTAP Center; 5801.26 Wy GAL; 150 Wy Work Warehouse; 203.65 Xerox Corp; 492 Xerox Financial Services; 3750 Youth Development; 16940 Z Lazy Y Trucking; monthly reports for April: Assessor 46.00; Clerk 41180.89; Clerk of District Court 4373.34; Public Health 6244.07; Sheriff 11290.00; Mr. Lehner seconded, the commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. Isaac Swanson, Cowboy Midstream, requested a DEQ/Air Quality Division land use letter for a proposed crude oil truck offload facility off Ross Road; following discussion, the Commissioners approved the letter, which will be provided to the requester. Mr. Nate Hughes, County Undersheriff, and Mr. Adam Alvarado, Detention Supervisor, discussed salaries and provided updates on SO vehicles and activity within the County. Departmental reports and updates were provided by the Maintenance and IT Supervisors. Mr. Rick Andrews and Mr. Trevor Panasuk, Douglas Fire Department, provided an overview of the proposed Fire Training Facility in Douglas, including costs, funding sources, and support from other Fire Departments. The Department has received a $1,000,000 SLIB grant. Following discussion, the Commissioners agreed to fund an additional $200,000 for the training facility, for total funding from the County in new equipment to be $345,000. They advised the Fire Dept. to only utilize these funds if project bid costs were in excess of current available funding not including County funds. Ms. Reba Sundseth, Wyoming State Fair (WSF), provided updates on year-round events; uses of facilities; the upcoming WY State Fair; Health and Safety plan for 2020, and other updates regarding the WSF and activities. The meeting was recessed at 12:10 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Departmental reports and updates were provided by Special Projects; Emergency Management; and Public Health. Mr. Cal Twiford, engineering consultant, gave updates on several projects. Following discussion, Mr. Grant moved to approve a Change Order from Ramshorn Construction for the Virden Hill Erosion/Reclamation project to re-prepare and reseed slope in the amount of $126,352; Mr. Lehner seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Agreement between Converse County and Knife River for FY2021 County chip seal projects in the amount of $675,365.60; Mr. Lehner seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Shawn Kornegay, Road & Bridge Foreman, provided updates on additional Road & Bridge upcoming and ongoing projects; equipment; fires; and energy activity within the County. The meeting recessed at 4:07 p.m. and the Board of Health meeting convened. The Board of Commissioners meeting reconvened on July 8, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. Elected officials and department heads discussed County business and updates, including a lengthy discussion of COVID-19. Mr. Mark Drumhiller was interviewed for the Parks and Recreation Board. Mr. Willox opened a public hearing at 10:30 a.m. to vacate and replat Twenty Mile Creek Road, County Road 46, Converse County, Wyoming; there were no written or verbal comments received in favor or in opposition of the proposal. The public hearing closed at 10:40 a.m. Mr. Colling moved to approve Resolution No. 14-20, a Resolution Authorizing the Governing Body of Converse County, Wyoming to Vacate and Replat Twenty Mile Creek Road, County Road 46, Converse County, State of Wyoming; Mr. Grant seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve Resolution 13-20, a Resolution Authorizing Participation in the Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System (Class); Mr. Colling seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Ms. Hannah Swanbom, Yellow Horse Consulting, provided updates on the ACT program and the UW Extension Office. Mr. Grant moved to recess into Executive Session for personnel; Mr. Lehner seconded; meeting recessed at 11:20 a.m. and reconvened at 11:40 a.m. Ms. Lisa Patterson, Prevention Specialist, provided an overview of the Prevention Workplan for 2020 through 2022. Mr. Quentin Richardson, County Attorney, and Ms. Dixie Huxtable, County Assessor, discussed upcoming Board of Equalization hearings in September. The Clerk will send letters regarding additional options for attendance due to COVID-19. Ms. Dru Bower, Dru Consulting, provided updates and clarified action items on several ongoing projects including the WY Pipeline Corridor Initiative (WPCI); federal and state agency natural resource updates; Sage Grouse Implementation Team (SGIT); BLM NEPA proposed changes; Raptor Symposium updates; Converse County Land Use Plan; and various upcoming meetings and other action items. Mr. Grant moved to recess into Executive Session for employee evaluations; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Meeting recessed at 2:15 p.m. and reconvened at 4:10 p.m. Mr. Lehner moved to authorize apportion of Bankhead-Jones revenues in the amount of $190,640.14 with 95% to the County Road Fund and 5% to schools as recommended by the County Treasurer; Mr. Grant seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to authorize the apportion of Secure Rural Schools revenue in the amount of $50,771 with 95% to the county road fund and 5% to schools as recommended by the County Treasurer; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Petition to Enlarge the Sundance Meadows Water District with the addition of Lot 5, Tract 4; Mr. Lehner seconded; following discussion, motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Contract Between Wyoming Department of Health Public Health Division and Converse County for the Public Health Officer for a one-year term ending June 30, 2021, not to exceed $9,600.00; Mr. Grant seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the Grant Agreement Between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division, and Converse County for the FY2021 Prevention Grant not to exceed $261,845.00; Mr. Lehner seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve amendment number one to the lease agreement between the County and the State of Wyoming for use of office space at the Courthouse for State Health Employees extending the term to June 30, 2022; seconded by Mr. Lehner; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to reappoint Kim Pexton to the Converse County Tourism Board for a three-year term expiring June 2023; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to appoint Mark Drumhiller to the Parks & Recreation Board for a three-year term expiring June 2023; Mr. Lehner seconded; following discussion, motion carried. The ambulance garage drainage project at 105 Cedar Street in Douglas was discussed. Concurrence was to obtain design-construction documents from Inberg-Miller; a Commissioner will speak with the successful bidder of the City’s Cedar Street project to potentially include this project for construction at the same time; and to inform MHCC of the project. Disposal of the Conex building at the John Lambert Subdivision raceway was discussed. Mr. Grant moved to approve an agreement between Converse County and Pictometry International Corp. for a Custom ChangeFinder Project in the amount of $50,000.00; M r. Colling seconded; no discussion and motion carried. The proposed FY2021 County Budget and changes to be presented at the Public Hearing were discussed. The regular meeting adjourned at p.m. at 5:27 p.m. on July 8, 2020.
ATTEST: /s/ James H. Willox, Vice- Chairman
/s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
Publish: July 22, 2020 4208
