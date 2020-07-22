Notice of Name Change...

State of Wyoming ) In the District Court

)ss.

County of Converse ) 8th Judicial District

IN THE MATTER OF THE ) Civil Action Case No. 18144

CHANGE OF NAME OF )

Tyler Allen Perrine Fugett )

Petitioner )

Notice of Publication

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Change of Name, Civil Action No. 18144 has been filed on behalf of Tyler Allen Perrine Fugett in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose adress is 107 N. 5th St. Suite 228, Douglas WY 82633 the object and prayer of which is to change the name of the above-named person from Tyler Allen Perrine Fugett to Tyler Douglas Allen Edelman.

Any objections must be filed with the District Court within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, or an Order Granting Name Change may be granted without further notice.

Dated this 2 day of March, 2020

BY CLERK OF COURT

/s/ Shawna Wahl

Clerk of District Court/Deputy

Publish: July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2020 4212