Notice of
Abandoned Vehicle...
Notice of Sale of Abandoned Vehicle
Notice is hereby given that at 10:00 a.m. on July 31, 2020, at 401 S. Russell St, Lot #70, Douglas, WY 82633, a mobile home/vehicle will be sold pursuant to Wyoming Statute § 31-13-109. The owner is Michael Ryan Nelson. The vehicle is a 1974 Flamingo mobile home with VIN # GD10232643. The amount owed is $760 plus any additional fees and costs.
Publish: July 22 & 29, 2020 4221
