CCSD#1-Public Notice...

Public Notice

Converse County School District #1 will accept written comments on policies GBEB-R – Internet Use Regulation, JJ – Student Activities, JJAA – Student Activities/Educational Value, JJG – Contests for Students, JJH – Student Transportation. Send written comments to the Administration Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633. Comments can be received until 2:00 p.m., July 30, 2020.

Board policies are online at www.ccsd1.org

Jay Butler, Clerk

Publish: July 22, 2020 4215