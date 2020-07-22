Notice of Final Settlement...
NOTICE OF FINAL SETTLEMENT WITH CONTRACTOR ON
PUBLIC WORKS
All creditors and other interested parties take notice that the State of Wyoming, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, has accepted as completed according to the plans and specifications and rules set forth in the contract therefore, the following work project:
The project is the construction of Blue Downey Park Reservoir Dam Reconstruction project, G&F Engr. No. 8.75.16 located approximately 34 miles SE of Douglas, Wyoming, in Converse County, Wyoming, by Wayne Coleman Construction, 1898 Melodi Lane, Casper, WY 82601.
Upon the forty-first (41st ) day after the first publication of this notice, which day is the 1st day of September 2020, the State of Wyoming, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission will pay to the contractor the full amount due under the contract.
STATE OF WYOMING
WYOMING GAME AND FISH COMMISSION
By ________________________________
Ryan K. McBride, P.E.
Assistant Chief Engineer
Wyoming Game and Fish Commission
Publish: July 22, 29 & August 5, 2020 4211
