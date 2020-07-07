Public Notice...
Public Notice
Uranium One USA, Inc. of Casper Wyoming has applied for an in situ mining permit from the Land Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality of the State of Wyoming. The mining permit area for the mining of uranium will be located in all or portions of: Sections 19 and 30, Township 34N, Range 72W; Sections 2 through 11, Sections 14 through 21, Sections 23 through 28, Sections 34 through 36 of Township 34N, Range 73W; Sections 1 and 2, Township 33N, Range 73W; Sections 12 through 14, and Sections 22 through 24, Township 34N, Range 74W; Converse County, Wyoming. The area is approximately 18,861 acres, located in the southern portion of the Powder River Uranium District 12 miles northeast of Glenrock, Wyoming. State Highway 95 provides access from the towns of Glenrock and Rolling Hills to the west, while State Highway 93 provides access from Douglas located approximately 17 miles to the southeast. The proposed operation’s startup is dependent upon market conditions, but is expected to be in the next five years. It will operate for approximately ten to fifteen years.
Information regarding this application may be reviewed in the office of the Land Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality in Cheyenne, or the Converse County Clerk’s Office in Douglas, Wyoming. Written objections to the proposed mining operation must be received by the Administrator of the Land Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th Street, Suite 10, Cheyenne, WY 82002, before the close of business, September 4, 2020. If an objection specifically requests a public hearing before the Environmental Quality Council, a public hearing shall be held within twenty (20) days after the final date for filing objections unless a different period is stipulated to by the parties. The Environmental Quality Council or Director shall publish notice of the time, date and location of the hearing or conference in a newspaper of general circulation in the locality of the proposed operation once a week for two (2) consecutive weeks immediately prior to the hearing or conference. The hearing shall be conducted as a contested case in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act (W.S. §16-3-101 through 16-3-115) and the right of judicial review shall be afforded as provided in that Act. All parties as identified in W.S. §35-11-406(j) will be mailed a copy of this notice. The Wyoming Oil and Gas Commission will be mailed a copy of the application mine plan map as required in W.S. §35-11-406(j).
Pursuant to Water Quality Divisions Rules and Regulations Chapter 8, the Water Quality Division of the Department of Environmental Quality has published a separate public notice and comment period for the proposed classification of the groundwater in the production zones as Class V (Mineral Commercial) and the aquifer exemption requested from the United States Environmental Protection Agency.
Publish: July 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2020 4196
