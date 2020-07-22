City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes, June 22, 2020. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, June 22, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper, Councilperson Kim Pexton, Councilperson Karl Hertz, Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath was excused. Also Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Attorney, Heather Duncan-Malone; City Clerk, Chaz Schumacher; IT Director, Gary Schwarz; Douglas Budget, Chase Vialpando. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures or conflicts of interest for Council Members; there were none. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – June 22, 2020; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – June 8, 2020; Item 2c. Minutes, Special City Council Meeting – June 11, 2020; Item 2d. Minutes, City Council Work Session – June 18, 2020. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion, motion carried, 4-0. Public Comments: Perry Hershberger, M & P Services, 516 S. 7th Street, Douglas, WY – Mr. Hershberger stated he owns a small business and several properties but that he was here tonight in regards to his property at 366 South Riverbend Drive. Hershberger stated he had come in last year to express his concerns with his property flooding, he wants to know what the Council will do to fix the problem. He stated he is working with the State and they are going to do a survey and clean the drainage ditch out behind the property, however, the vast majority of the water comes from up the road, specifically starting in the Muirfield Court development. Hershberger stated his property regularly floods and feels it is related directly to this development and improper drainage, causing run-off down the road and onto his property. Hershberger stated he is asking the Council for help. Public Hearing: Item 4a. Public Hearing: Resolution No. 2038, a Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit for the Installation of an Electronic Messaging Board Sign for the Douglas Senior Center in an R-4 Mixed Residential Zone at 340 1st Street West (Original Town of Douglas, Part of Outlot C and Part of Lot 2), City of Douglas. Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing at approximately 5:48 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the project and staff’s recommendations, as listed in the staff report; Sam Evans, chairperson of Converse Senior Housing, stated the sign has been proposed in order to make it easier to see from both directions as well as being able to post more information on it, they have been doing a lot of upgrades and this is one of them. Brief discussion followed; public hearing closed at approximately 5:55 p.m. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2038, A Resolution Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit for the Installation of an Electronic Messaging Board Sign for the Douglas Senior Center in an R-4 Mixed Residential Zone at 340 1st Street West (Original Town of Douglas, Part of Outlot C and Part of Lot 2), City of Douglas, as amended, no discussion, motion carried 4-0. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Ordinance No. 1004, an Ordinance to Amend Chapter 5.16 of the Municipal Code of the City of Douglas Concerning the Regulation and Issuance of Alcoholic Liquor or Malt Beverages as it relates to Prohibiting the Delivery of Alcoholic Liquor or Malt Beverages, and the Authorization to Establish Open Container Districts within the City of Douglas, 2nd Reading. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve, on its Second Reading, Ordinance No. 1004, an Ordinance to Amend Chapter 5.16 of the Municipal Code of the City of Douglas Concerning the Regulation and Issuance of Alcoholic Liquor or Malt Beverages as it relates to Prohibiting the Delivery of Alcoholic Liquor or Malt Beverages, and the Authorization to Establish Open Container Districts within the City of Douglas, no discussion, motion carried 4-0. Item 5b. Resolution No. 2039, A Resolution Amending the Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming, for the Fiscal Year 2020. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to approve Resolution No. 2039, A Resolution Amending the Budget of the City of Douglas, Wyoming for the Fiscal Year 2020, no discussion, motion carried 4-0. Item 5c. Resolution No. 2040, A Resolution Authorizing Participation in the Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to approve Resolution No. 2040, A Resolution Authorizing Participation in the Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System, no discussion, motion carried 4-0. Item 5d. Approve the Discharge of Uncollectible Debt and Direct the Debts to be Extinguished as Accounts Receivable. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the Discharge of Uncollectable Debt and Direct the Debts to be Extinguished as Accounts Receivable, Mayor Kemper noted that the majority of the debts are minor, motion carried 4-0. Council Appointments: Douglas Housing Authority Board, Council Appointments: Need to appoint two members, one vacancy is for the remainder of a 5-year term ending 6/30/2021; one vacancy is for an open term as of 7/1/2020. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to appoint Kerry Shatto to the Douglas Housing Authority Board for the remainder of the 5-year term ending June 30, 2021, no discussion, motion carried 4-0. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to appoint Mary Oliverius to the Douglas Housing Authority Board for the term beginning July 1, 2020 and ending June 30, 2025, Mayor Kemper thanked both Mary and Kerry for their service to the community, motion carried 4-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 7a. Minutes, Planning & Zoning Commission – June 15, 2020; Item 7b. Treasurer’s Report – May 2020; Item 7c. Dashboards – May 2020; Item 7d. DRAFT Resolution No. 2041 – Establishing an Open Container District. Executive Session – None. Mayor Kemper welcomed the new PD Chief, Todd Byerly and his family, stating she is sad to see Chief Casalenda retire after 39 years with the City. Adjourn: Councilmember Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:02 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Published July 22, 2020
Publish: July 22, 2020 4213
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.