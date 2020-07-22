Notice of Foreclosure...

FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE

(For Publication)

WHEREAS NOTICE IS HERBY GIVEN that a default in the payment under the terms of a secured and perfected Note has occurred. The Note is secured by a Mortgage dated September 30, 2011 and recorded on October 5, 2011 at REC # 991735 Book 1434, Page 059 in the records of Converse County, Wyoming from Rachel Diana Jones and Cassondra Horsley, to Converse County Bank for the amount of $123,350.00. The Mortgage having been assigned to and now in possession of Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F, through assignments recorded on November 4, 2011 at REC# 992686 Book 1434, Page 832 and April 23, 2020 at REC# 1094198 Book 1704, Page 15 in the records of Converse County, Wyoming.

WHEREAS the Mortgage contains a power of sale, which by reason of the default that has occurred, the Mortgagee has declared to become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any suit or proceeding instituted and the same discontinued and:

WHEREAS written Notice of Intent to Foreclose by Sale and Advertisement has been served upon the record owner and party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to commencement of the publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage at the date of first publication of this notice of sale being the total sum of $107,280.35 which consists of the unpaid principal balance of $103,990.56, plus interest outstanding charges, attorney fees, costs expected, accruing interest and late charges after the date of first publication of this notice.

WHEREAS this property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale and any prospective purchaser should research the status of title before submitting a bid.

NOW, THEREFORE Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F as Mortgagee, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as by law provided by having the mortgaged property sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff in and for Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash on August 18, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the front door of the Converse County Courthouse located at 107 North 5th Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. For application on the above described amounts secured by the Mortgage, said mortgaged property being described as follows, to wit:

LOT 17, BLOCK 3, SANFORD ADDITION, A REPLAT OF THE SOUTH 75.5 FEET OF LOT 9 AND THE NORTH 37.5 FEET OF LOT 8, BLOCK 3, SANFORD ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF DOUGLAS, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING, AS SHOWN ON PLAT RECORDED DECEMBER 9, 1981, IN PLAT CABINET 2, SLIDE 36.

With an address of 213 Monterey Way, Douglas, Wyoming 82633. Together with all improvements thereon situated and all fixtures and appurtenances, thereto.

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as trustee of Stanwich Mortgage Loan Trust F

Randall S. Miller & Associates P.C. - CO

Scott D. Toebben, Wyoming State Bar No. 7-5690

Randall S. Miller & Associates, P.C. - CO

216 16th Street, Suite 1210

Denver, CO 80202

Phone: 720-259-6710

wyoming@rsmalaw.com

Publish: July 22, 29, August 5 & 12, 2020 4217