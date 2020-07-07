Civil Action No. 18197...

IN THE DISTRICT COUR OF THE STATE OF WYOMING

WITHIN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

CONVERSE COUNTY

Civil Action No. 18197

THE STATE OF WYOMING )

THROUGH THE DOUGLAS )

POLICE DEPARTMENT, )

Plaintiff, )

)

vs. )

)

PROPERTY AS LISTED BELOW )

IN REM.. )

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE WHY UNCLAIMED PROPERTY

SHOULD NOT BE TRANSFERRED TO THE DOUGLAS

POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT

PURPOSES, AND NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: ANY PERSON HAVING AN INTEREST IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AS LISTED.

WHEREAS, certain property was recovered by the Douglas Police Department and has remained unclaimed for more than sixty (60) days.

IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that any person claiming an interest in the property, appear in the District Court of Converse County, on Thursday, th 16th day of July, 2020, at 8:30 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard by the Court, to show cause, if any there be, why the property should not be deemed abandoned and ordered to be used by the Douglas Police Department for law enforcement purposes or sold at public auction.

DATED THIS 23 day of June, 2020

BY THE COURT

/s/ F. Scott Peasley

F. Scott Peasley

District Court Judge

EXHIBIT A

Silver Mongoose Bike

Green Huffy Superia 15

Orange Mongoose Spectra 7 Spd

Red Shogun 700 10 Spd Bike

Red Pacific 4000DH Mtn. Bike

Black/Green Schwinn Boundary Mtn. Bike

Black/Silver/Red Next BMX Bike

Mint Green Huffy Delux Crusier Bike

Black Shimano Child’s Bike

Red Next BMX Bike

White/Black Fent Flexor Mtn. Bike 21 Spd

Black Granite Peak Roadmaster Mtn. Bike

Silver/Orange Next Power Climber

Red/Silver Hyper G2 Vortex

Blue Roadmaster BMX Bike

Black Avalon Mtn. Bike

Purple/Red Schwinn Falcon BMX Bike

Blue/White Schwinn Jaguer

Orange Razor Scooter

Black/Blue Schwinn Jogging Stroller

Brown Jewelry Box

Pink Mongoose Child’s Bike

Orange/White Power Climber

Black/Silver Schwinn Mtn. Bike

Blue/White Igloo Cooler

Orange/Gray Huffy Incline

Green-4 Suitcases

Blue-1 Carry-on Suitcase

Misc. Bedding

Black Large Duffle Bag

Brown/Black Medium Duffle Bag

Blue/Silver Medium Duffle Bag W/Black Trim

Blue/Black/Gray Cloth Cooler Bag

Blue/White Rubbermaid Cooler

Black Plastic Case W/Lid

Black Plastic Case W/Lid

Black Dewalt Metal Case

Silver Metal Box

