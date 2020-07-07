Civil Action No. 18197...
IN THE DISTRICT COUR OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
WITHIN AND FOR THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
CONVERSE COUNTY
Civil Action No. 18197
THE STATE OF WYOMING )
THROUGH THE DOUGLAS )
POLICE DEPARTMENT, )
Plaintiff, )
)
vs. )
)
PROPERTY AS LISTED BELOW )
IN REM.. )
ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE WHY UNCLAIMED PROPERTY
SHOULD NOT BE TRANSFERRED TO THE DOUGLAS
POLICE DEPARTMENT FOR LAW ENFORCEMENT
PURPOSES, AND NOTICE OF HEARING
TO: ANY PERSON HAVING AN INTEREST IN UNCLAIMED PROPERTY AS LISTED.
WHEREAS, certain property was recovered by the Douglas Police Department and has remained unclaimed for more than sixty (60) days.
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED that any person claiming an interest in the property, appear in the District Court of Converse County, on Thursday, th 16th day of July, 2020, at 8:30 o’clock A.M., or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard by the Court, to show cause, if any there be, why the property should not be deemed abandoned and ordered to be used by the Douglas Police Department for law enforcement purposes or sold at public auction.
DATED THIS 23 day of June, 2020
BY THE COURT
/s/ F. Scott Peasley
F. Scott Peasley
District Court Judge
EXHIBIT A
Silver Mongoose Bike
Green Huffy Superia 15
Orange Mongoose Spectra 7 Spd
Red Shogun 700 10 Spd Bike
Red Pacific 4000DH Mtn. Bike
Black/Green Schwinn Boundary Mtn. Bike
Black/Silver/Red Next BMX Bike
Mint Green Huffy Delux Crusier Bike
Black Shimano Child’s Bike
Red Next BMX Bike
White/Black Fent Flexor Mtn. Bike 21 Spd
Black Granite Peak Roadmaster Mtn. Bike
Silver/Orange Next Power Climber
Red/Silver Hyper G2 Vortex
Blue Roadmaster BMX Bike
Black Avalon Mtn. Bike
Purple/Red Schwinn Falcon BMX Bike
Blue/White Schwinn Jaguer
Orange Razor Scooter
Black/Blue Schwinn Jogging Stroller
Brown Jewelry Box
Pink Mongoose Child’s Bike
Orange/White Power Climber
Black/Silver Schwinn Mtn. Bike
Blue/White Igloo Cooler
Orange/Gray Huffy Incline
Green-4 Suitcases
Blue-1 Carry-on Suitcase
Misc. Bedding
Black Large Duffle Bag
Brown/Black Medium Duffle Bag
Blue/Silver Medium Duffle Bag W/Black Trim
Blue/Black/Gray Cloth Cooler Bag
Blue/White Rubbermaid Cooler
Black Plastic Case W/Lid
Black Plastic Case W/Lid
Black Dewalt Metal Case
Silver Metal Box
Publish: July 1 & 8, 2020 4181
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.