C.C. Tourism Board...
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Converse County Tourism Promotion Board
Notice is hereby given of a public hearing on the proposed CCTB 2020-2021 budget of the Converse County Tourism Promotion Boardto be held on July 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Town Park, Glenrock during the regular monthly meeting of the Converse County Tourism Promotion Board.Persons interested in commenting on the proposed budget should appear at that time.
PROPOSED BUDGET (Tentative Figures)
CONVERSE COUNTY TOURISM PROMOTION BOARD
FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021
REVENUE:
Receipts from lodging tax collection 208,760
Cash carryover from prior year 519,404
EXPENDITURES:
Administrative 20,876
WY State Fair 46,971
Douglas 65,760
Glenrock 37,577
CCTPB Discretionary 37,577
CCTPB Discretionary Carryover 519,404
TOTAL EXPENDITURES: 728,164
Publish: July 8, 2020 4191
