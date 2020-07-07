C.C. Tourism Board...

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Converse County Tourism Promotion Board

Notice is hereby given of a public hearing on the proposed CCTB 2020-2021 budget of the Converse County Tourism Promotion Boardto be held on July 16, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at Town Park, Glenrock during the regular monthly meeting of the Converse County Tourism Promotion Board.Persons interested in commenting on the proposed budget should appear at that time.

PROPOSED BUDGET (Tentative Figures)

CONVERSE COUNTY TOURISM PROMOTION BOARD

FISCAL YEAR 2020-2021

REVENUE:

    Receipts from lodging tax collection        208,760

    Cash carryover from prior year        519,404

EXPENDITURES:

    Administrative                20,876

    WY State Fair                46,971

    Douglas                    65,760

    Glenrock                37,577

    CCTPB Discretionary            37,577

    CCTPB Discretionary Carryover         519,404

        TOTAL EXPENDITURES:        728,164

Publish: July 8, 2020    4191

