Public Notice...

Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP of the Company) Application, requesting authority to change depreciation rates applicable to its depreciable electric property. The public hearing is set to commence on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission’s hearing room located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

RMP is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.

On September 11, 2018, RMP filed its Application with supporting testimony and exhibits, requesting Commission approval of proposed revisions to depreciation rates applicable to its depreciable plant, effective January 1, 2021, consistent with the Company’s updated Depreciation Study and pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-122. The Depreciation Study identifies changes that have occurred since the Company’s last depreciation study, measures the effect of the changes on the recovery of presently surviving capital and revises the capital recovery rate.

The Wyoming Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA), the Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumers (WIEC) and Powder River Basin Resource Council (PRBRC) intervened in this matter. On April 20, 2020, RMP, the OCA and WIEC filed a Stipulation on Depreciation Rate Changes (Stipulation), resolving any issues remaining among the parties. The Stipulation also outlines RMP’s intention to reserve certain issues for proposed ratemaking treatment in the Company’s pending general rate case in Docket No. 20000-578-ER-20 (Record No. 15464), filed March 2, 2020, including: (a) the unrecovered plant balances, decommissioning costs, and other closing costs associated with Cholla 4; (b) Wyoming’s allocation of coal plant balances; (c) changes to decommissioning cost estimates; and (d) wind repowering.

All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing which will be conducted in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act, Wyoming Public Service Commission Rules, and subject to any applicable national, state or local public health related orders or directives. All interested persons may appear and be heard, in person, by video or telephone conference, or through counsel appearing in person or by video or telephone conference.

Attend by video conference and actively participate at:

meet.google.com/nod-bexf-mpx.

Attend by telephone and actively participate by dialing:

(501) 991-4232 (PIN: 701637150).

To attend without actively participating dial:

(877) 735-7186.

Any updates will be announced at:

https://psc.wyo.gov/home/hot-topics.

The number of people in the Commission’s hearing room and auxiliary spaces will be limited to maintain recommended physical distance between individuals. Facemasks will be available at this Public Hearing.

If you wish to attend the hearing and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write them at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay (TTY) by dialing 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-539-EA-18 (Record No. 15095) in your correspondence. If you wish to listen to the hearing scheduled in this matter go to https://psc.wyo.gov/calendar/livestream at the appropriate time and follow the instructions to connect to the hearing.

Dated: July 17, 2020.

Publish: July 22 & 29, 2020 4224