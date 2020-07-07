Advertisement for Bids...

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids for the City of Douglas – Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project Phase II will be received at Douglas City Hall, 101 North 4th Street, until 2:00 P.M. MST on July 28th, 2020, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any Bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered.

The Project consists of replacing the aeration diffusers, laterals, and valve assemblies in the aerated lagoons of the City of Douglas Wastewater Treatment Facility and installing insulated covers over both aerated lagoons as well as a hydraulic baffle curtain in the second aerated lagoon. Additionally the project consists of the installation of a magnetic flowmeter and concrete vault and miscellaneous equipment repairs to the screw pumps and blowers. A pre-bid conference will be held at Washington Park on July 14th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.. Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend.

Complete digital project bidding documents are available at the Civil Engineering Professionals, Inc. website at http://www.cepi-casper.com and clicking the Project Bid Information. You may download the digital plan documents for $30 by inputting Quest project #6985986 on the website’s Project Search page; you can also visit www.questcdn.com to search for project information.

Each Bid must be submitted on the Bid Form, accompanied by Bid security, as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders, payable to the City of Douglas (OWNER) in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount Bid. The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional Bond(s) for the faithful performance of the Work, as prescribed in the Bidding Documents.

To perform public work, the Successful Bidder and Subcontractors, prior to contract award, shall hold or obtain such licenses as required by State Statutes, federal and local laws, and regulations.

OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids.

/s/ Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk

Publish: July 1, 8 & 15, 2020 4185